The Bijou Star Files: Boosie Badazz Can Officiate Your Wedding

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, December 14, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Boosie Badazz Says He’s an Ordained Minister and Is Charging $75K to $100K to Marry Couples

In a post on his Instagram Story, Baton Rogue rapper Boosie Badazz has said that he’s officially an ordained minister and is willing to offer his services. Read More

‘RHOBH’Halts Production (Again) …LISA, ERIKA & GARCELLE GET COVID

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” can’t catch a break — a new crop of cast members are positive for COVID-19, and that’s forcing production to shut down again in what seems to be Hollywood’s new reality. Read More

STEVIE J BOOTED OFF FLIGHT BECAUSE I’M BLACK …Didn’t Bring Drink On Plane

Stevie J says the incident that ended with his son and him getting booted from a Delta flight is rooted in race — and he believes a white traveler would’ve gotten a pass. Read More

LARRY NASSAR SURVIVORS GET $380 MILLION SETTLEMENT From USA Gymnastics, Olympic Committee

After a 5-year battle, the hundreds of gymnasts who were victims of Larry Nassar‘s incessant sexual abuse have reached a $380 million agreement to settle their lawsuits against USA Gymnastics and the USA Olympic Committee. Read More

‘THE DR. OZ SHOW’ ENDING AFTER 13 SEASONS …Daughter’s Show Launches

Dr. Mehmet Oz is dunzo on daytime TV — after 13 seasons on the air “The Dr. Oz Show” is coming to an end, but that’s good news for his daughter, whose own TV show will slide into dear ol’ dad’s position. Read More

MEEK MILL DONATING $500K FOR THE HOLIDAYS!!!Hooking up Philly Families

Santa Claus can pass up Philadelphia … Meek Mill‘s got his hometown covered for the holidays, as he gives away more than half a million bucks worth of some fire gifts!!! Read More

KANYE WEST SURPRISES FANS AT ROLLING LOUD …During Future’s Set

Kanye West is on a crowd-pleasing streak … just a few days after wowing a sold-out L.A. Coliseum, he was a surprise performer at Rolling Loud California. Read More

STEVE HARVEY Asks (Winner) Miss India …LET’S HEAR YOUR BEST ANIMAL CRY!!!

Steve Harvey committed another gaffe during a Miss Universe show — this one wasn’t as bad as what he’d done before … but it was still pretty dang cringe worthy. Read More

Elon Musk Named ‘TIME’ Magazine’s ‘Person Of The Year’

‘TIME’ magazine finally announced its 2021 ‘Person Of The Year’—and it’s none other than technology innovator and the current wealthiest man in the world, Elon Musk. Read More

Cardi B Thanks Fans For Supporting ‘I Like It’ After It Becomes Her Third Diamond Single

The GRAMMY-Award-winning rapper reached another level in her career as her single ‘I like It’ featuring J. Balvin and Bad Bunny from her debut studio album, ‘Invasion of Privacy’ became RIAA certified diamond. Read More

Travis Scott Reportedly Offered To Perform At Coachella For Free After Being Dropped From The Music Festival—And He Was Denied

According to recent reports, following the news that Travis Scott was dropped from Coachella, he reportedly then offered to perform without pay…and was still denied. Read More

Megan Thee Stallion Receives The 18th Congressional District Humanitarian Award

Yesterday she crossed the stage and became a graduate of the illustrious Texas Southern University in her hometown of Houston, where she received her B.A. degree in Health Administration. During the ceremony, Megan was surrounded by her peers, and it was live-streamed for her fans, affectionately known as Hotties, to watch. Read More

President Biden Formally Announces That He Will Not Extend Student Loan Payment Relief

The President just announced that not only will the deadline not be extended, but all student loan payments will officially resume on February 1, 2022. Read More

White Professor Fired After Mixing Up The Names Of Two Black Students

A professor at Fordham University has been terminated after mixing up the names of two Black students. Read More

Occupational Safety And Health Administration Opens Investigation Into Deadly Amazon Warehouse Collapse

The National Weather Service said a tornado hit the area between 8:28 p.m. and 8:32 p.m., with estimated peak winds of 150 miles per hour. Reports show the force was so severe that the roof was ripped off. The damage of the building is now being invested by The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). Read More

‘Snowfall’ Star Damson Idris Reacts to Denzel Washington Not Knowing Who He Is

Damson Idris may be a rising star, but he hasn’t entered Denzel Washington’s stratosphere. Read More

Odell Beckham Jr. Pays Tribute to Late Virgil Abloh Ahead of Rams Game

Odell Beckham Jr. was spotted prior to tonight’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals, wearing a shirt with a photo of the late Virgil Abloh, with the word “Forever” in Off-White’s signature quotation marks. Read More

Derek Chauvin Expected to Plead Guilty to Violating George Floyd’s Civil Rights

Derek Chauvin—the former Minneapolis police officer who has already been convicted of state murder and manslaughter charges in the killing of George Floyd—is expected to plead guilty to violating Floyd’s civil rights. Read More

Company Formerly Known as Facebook Pays $60 Million to Acquire ‘Meta’ Naming Rights From Financial Group

Meta Platforms Inc, the owner of Facebook, has paid $60 million to acquire the exclusive rights to the name “Meta” from U.S. regional bank Meta Financial Group, Reuters reports. Read More

Video Shows Rolling Loud Attendees Throwing Drinks at DaBaby During Performance

DaBaby showed up to Rolling Loud California over the weekend following his homophobic comments made at the Miami edition of the festival in July, and he was not entirely greeted with open arms. Read More

50 Cent and Snoop Dogg Are Officially Making a ‘Murder Was the Case’ Scripted Series at Starz

Starz and 50 Cent are teaming up, once again, for a new scripted series that will explore the story of Snoop Dogg’s murder trial. Read More

Lil Uzi Vert Reveals ‘Crackhead’ Gave Him His Name, Says Insurance Tried to ‘Cut Me Off’ Over $24M Forehead Diamond

During a recent appearance on Twitch streamer Trainwreck’s Scuffed podcast, Lil Uzi Vert said that his insurance company tried to cut him off because of his $24 million forehead diamond. Read More

Dr. Dre Reveals He Made an Album With Marsha Ambrosius: ‘This Is Some of My Best Work’

Fresh off his divorce from ex-wife Nicole Young, Dr. Dre is back in the studio. Read More

50 Cent Continues to Troll Madonna After She Called Out His ‘Fake’ Apology

50 Cent trolled Madonna after she shared eye-catching photos on Instagram last month, and now he’s doubled down after she called his apology “fake.” Read More

Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Optimistic Kyrie Irving Could Return This Season

Sources close to the Brooklyn Nets have told The Athletic’s Shams Charania that there is growing optimism around Kyrie Irving returning to the Brooklyn Nets this season. Read More

Offset Stans Wife Cardi B Following Announcement Of Her Third Diamond Single

Offset is 1000 percent here for the wins of his wife Cardi B! On Monday, Cardi became the first female rapper to earn three RIAA Diamond singles, per Chart Data. Following the footsteps of Cardi’s ‘Bodak Yellow’ and her feature on Maroon 5’s ‘Girls Like You,’ Cardi’s ‘I Like It’ featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny has moved 10 million units in the United States. And Offset is loving his lady’s success! He took to his Instagram Story to give Cardi her deserved flowers. Read More

California Implements Indoor Mask Mandate as Coronavirus Cases Rise

As coronavirus cases rise, California is implementing a statewide indoor mask mandate that goes into effect Wednesday. The mandate will remain in place for one month until January 15. Read More

Arkansas Waitress Fired for Not Splitting $2,200 Tip Given to Her by Large Party

A waitress was allegedly fired after she received a massive tip from a large group of customers. Read More

Man Slips and Falls While Working From Home, Court Agrees He’s Entitled to Workers Comp

One man is being allowed to claim the equivalent of worker’s compensation after he fell down his apartment steps while working from home. Read More

FedEx Driver Who Tossed Packages into Ravine Says He was Distraught Over a Death in His Family

Last month it was reported that a FedEx driver dumped at least 400 packages in a ravine in Blount County, Alabama. FedEx driver Deandre Rayshaun Charleston, who was charged with five counts of cargo theft, has shared the reason he did it. Read More

LaVar Ball Compares Michael Jordan to Expired Milk, Thinks It’s Pointless for LaMelo to Seek Advice from NBA Legend

LaVar Ball compared Michael Jordan to expired milk after being asked whether his NBA player son, LaMelo, seeks advice from MJ. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

