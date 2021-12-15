RADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE
Derek Chauvin Pleads Guilty to Federal Charges of Violating George Floyd

Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22.5 years in prison for Floyd murder

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer, pleaded guilty this Wednesday to federal charges that he violated George Floyd’s civil rights.

Suprisingly, Chauvin also admitted guilt to a separate instance in case where he used similar tactic on a 14 year old in  September 2017. He also in that case, initially pleaded not guilty.

Chauvin, 45, wearing an orange prison jumpsuit, entered the new plea during a hearing in the US District Court in St. Paul, Minnesota, three months after first pleading not guilty to murdering Floyd by kneeling on his neck for 9 1/2 minutes while detaining him in May 2020.

Twitter Reacts to Derek Chauvin’s Mother Outta Pocket Sentencing

Statement

As part of the plea agreement, Chauvin will remain in prison on a 22 1/2-year sentence for the state case, a rare outcome and one of the longest ever imposed on a police officer for a killing in the line of duty.

While claiming guilty, we are only led to believe that Chavin as most, is pleading guilty with the hope of a smaller sentence. Claiming responsibility in his federal case might help Chauvin in receiving a reduced sentence. Without a plea deal, Magnuson said, he faced the possibility of life in prison.

Derek Chauvin Pleads Guilty to Federal Charges of Violating George Floyd  was originally published on classixphilly.com

