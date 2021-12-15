Keechant Sewell To Be The First-Ever African-American Female Commissioner Of The NYPD

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Eric Adams hasn’t even officially taken the reigns of the Mayor of New York City and already is making history in the Big Apple by announcing who the next commissioner of the NYPD is going to be.

NYMag is reporting that Adams has chosen Keechant Sewell to become the first-ever African-American female Commissioner of The New York City Police Department. The future Mayor of New York City made the official announcement during a press conference at the Queensbridge Houses in Long Island City today (December 15) and had a message for the women of the city that never sleeps.

“Chief Sewell’s appointment today is a powerful message to girls and young women across the city: there is no ceiling to your ambition,” Adams said.”

Props.

While many aren’t familiar with Sewell, the Nassau County chief of detectives has made quite a career for herself in law enforcement and is now reaping the benefits of her hard work and dedication. Spending 23 years working for the Nassau Police Department, Sewell took on everything from working in narcotics to hostage negotiation. What really caught Adam’s eye at the end of the day was Sewell’s time working as an undercover and the “emotional intelligence” she showed during the interview process which she demonstrated during an “hours-long mock press conference regarding the shooting of an unarmed Black man by a white NYPD cop.”

Yeah, that will more than likely come in handy in the future more times than not. Just sayin.’

Keechant Sewell knows she has a big task at hand but isn’t scared one bit about undertaking the huge responsibility.

“I want to actually take a look at what’s working in the city and what’s not working,” Sewell told the New York Post, which first broke the news of her appointment. She added that she is a proponent of “broken windows” policing “in a way that’s not discriminatory, in a way that addresses the problem and doesn’t actually over police it in some respect.” She is expected to oversee Adams’s vision of reform for the department he spent years in — including the revival of a version of the plainclothes police units that were disbanded last year and were responsible for an outsize number of police shootings.”

Ugh, we lowkey feel the many MAGA cops on the force might be looking to give her a hard time because of obvious reasons. Hopefully, she’ll be able to navigate what’s sure to be treacherous waters for the foreseeable future.

Keechant Sewell To Be The First-Ever African-American Female Commissioner Of The NYPD was originally published on hiphopwired.com

