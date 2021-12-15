LOCAL NEWS: Two Upcoming CSU Men’s Basketball Games Cancelled Due to COVID

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

The Vikings men’s basketball team at Cleveland State University is hitting pause for the time being.

With a lot of numbers going up for “positive coronavirus cases” in the program, the matchups against Duke University on Dec. 18 and Kent State University on Dec. 21 have been cancelled.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

“After consultation with our training staff and the Cleveland Clinic Sports Health Center, we are pausing team activity and will reassess in 10 days,” CSU Athletics Director Scott Garrett said in a statement. “While we are disappointed, it is clear that this is the responsible course of action.”

The Vikings are scheduled to resume action on Dec. 30 with a game against Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis. Also scheduled to go on is the matchup against the University of Illinois Chicago on Jan. 1, which is New Year’s Day.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images