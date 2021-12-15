HBCU U-KNOW Spotlight: Michael Strahan of Texas Southern University [WATCH]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Rock-T is back for another edition of “HBCU U-KNOW,” where we put the spotlight on some of our favorite celebrities who’ve attended historically Black colleges and universities.

Today we show some love to Texas Southern University and one of its most successful alumni, football-icon-turned-daytime-king Michael Strahan.

In addition gaining major sports cred for spending all 15 seasons of his NFL career on the New York Giants, Strahan proved that life after retirement doesn’t look bad in the least bit. From his work as a football analyst on Fox NFL Sunday to his daytime talk show stints on Live! with Kelly and Michael in addition to Good Morning America, he’s since become an even bigger household name. He even managed to take his talents into space recently as a member of the historic Blue Origin NS-19 spaceflight team.

Strahan’s past, present and future success can of course be credited back to the skills he acquired during his time at TSU, which even awarded him an induction into the Black College Football Hall of Fame in 2014 for the legacy he built with the Texas Southern Tigers.

Listen to Texas Southern University alumnus Michael Strahan receive his flowers from Rock-T in the “HBCU U-KNOW” Spotlight on Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

