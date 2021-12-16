RADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE
HomeRADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Ghostin” | Episode 46

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

Have you ever had a friend “ghost” you? Eva & Lore’l break down what to do when friendships may be falling apart. Plus, Tami Roman gives her man permission to have a baby with another woman. Would you do that? Find out what the duo has to say plus they undress other topics in pop culture and relationships.

The Final Question To Undress got real!

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to http://www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! Check out our favorite holiday picks in our virtual Macy’s closet at Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom.

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Follow:

@theundressingroompodcast

@evamarcille

@starringlorel

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Ghostin” | Episode 46  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg Is About To Sue ‘Snoop On…

 4 days ago
01.01.70
Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna Wants Selfish Fliers To Get Vaxxed…

 4 days ago
01.01.70
Close-up of using smartphone at night

10 Year Old Dead After Doing The ‘Blackout…

 4 days ago
01.01.70
Vulture Festival Presented By AT&T - Heineken Green Room - Day 2

Fox Pulls The Plug on Televised New Year’s…

 5 days ago
01.01.70
Exclusives
Close