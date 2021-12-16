LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Sherri Shepherd hopped right out of surgery straight to The Wendy Williams Show to interview Da Brat on all of her recent career endeavors.

Da Brat opened up about her love for her fiancé Jesseca “Judy” Dupart and their reality show Brat Loves Judy. Brat shared the story of her surprise engagement that Judy planned with a “Coming To America” themed birthday party with family and friends where she decided to pop the question. Judy didn’t propose with one ring, but six equally to 35 carats. The two are planning to get married next year in February and Brat proved to Judy that she was sure of the date by getting it tatted.

The rapper shared why her love for her partner was so deep and how it felt to be so vulnerable on reality tv.

“Every time I watch the show back sometimes I kind of cringe, cause I’m like my swag is gone,” said Brat.

Along with opening up about her relationship, Shepherd asked Judy how she felt about Brat’s acting on The Chi where Brat had a long scene with another woman.

“I really didn’t feel any type of way,” said Judy. “I actually told her, if you’re going to go, you know, that person, make sure you do it the same way you do it, you know.”

Due to Wendy Williams’ hiatus, Sherri Shepherd will be taking over as a guest host until December 17. She returned this week after being hospitalized due to having appendicitis causing her to have emergency surgery. Williams is scheduled to return in 2022.

Watch Brat open up about her relationship and acting career below.

Sherri Shepherd Returns To ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ With Da Brat & Judy Opening Up About Brat’s Love Scene On The Chi [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com