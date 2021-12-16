Albert Breer: The Panthers Have To Be Creative This Offseason

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The Senior NFL Reporter for The MMQB dropped by the Clubhouse With Kyle Bailey on Thursday as he went into the Jaguars decision to finally pull the plug on the Urban Meyer, and how cloudy the Panthers offseason looks at this moment.

Kyle first asked Albert why did it take so long for Jaguars Owner Shad Khan to fire Urban Meyer as Albert said Shad Khan didn’t want to do it since they put so much money into him and his staff and didn’t want to make a rash decision. When it comes to his legacy Albert doesn’t think Urban’s overall legacy will be hit that much and it would be a lot like how we view Nick Saban’s time with the Dolphins.

The attention then shifted towards the Panthers as he said the lack of a true answer at QB has made people overlook the progression they have made on defense with guys like Brian Burns, Jeremy Chinn, along with some good weapons on offense, but they need to find the QB sooner rather than later along with a stronger OLine.

That then led to Kyle asking about the QB situation for 2022 Albert told Kyle:

“It’s Complicated by the circumstances of this past offseason and Sam Darnold’s contract. So it’s going to take some creativity from Scott Fitterer and Matt Rhule because there is not going to be a lack of pressure from the owner (David Tepper) to get the QB position right.

Albert then continued to look at Scott Fitterer as he said a strong suit with him is that he is in lockstep with Matt Rhule in wanting an aggressive and smart type of football player, but it hasn’t been shown to see them to find the perfect guy at the QB position.

The conversation ended with the idea of Christian McCaffrey possibly being traded by the Panthers this offseason as he thinks the return for CMC at this point would not match what they would want, and he thinks it would be best to have him return to the fold going into 2022.

Albert Breer: The Panthers Have To Be Creative This Offseason was originally published on wfnz.com

