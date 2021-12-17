LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

As if he didn’t already have serious legal issues stemming from his arrest at Rolling Loud NY on drug charges back in October, East Coast rapper Fetty Wap found himself in handcuffs once again earlier today after being arrested at Newark Liberty airport when police were alerted to his ankle monitor going off.

As TMZ reports, the New Jersey-born emcee was questioned by authorities and then arrested after they ran his information and discovered he had a warrant out for his arrest. The outlet wasn’t able to confirm the incident that caused the warrant, only that it involved a public nuisance complaint out of North Bergen. He’s since been arrested and booked, although reports say he’ll be able to make bail and should be released pretty soon. Hopefully it’s not as steep as the $500,000 bail he had to drop in the aforementioned drug bust that’s still a pending case.

More info on his past legal issues below, via TMZ:

“It’s not the first run-in Fetty’s had with the law lately, he was taken in by the FBI back in October. The feds claimed Fetty and his associates helped to distribute over 100 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine across Long Island and New Jersey.

Agents say the investigation yielded $1.5 million in cash, 16 kilograms of cocaine, 2 kilograms of heroin, fentanyl pills, pistols, handguns and a rifle.”

The ankle monitor he was wearing that triggered his current arrest is believed to be an extension from the Rolling Loud incident. For the sake of his future career in rap and just as a young 30-year-old Black man, we pray Fetty Wap can steer clear of legal trouble before it’s too late. Bless up.

Fetty Wap Arrested Once Again After His Ankle Monitor Alerts On Public Nuisance Warrant was originally published on blackamericaweb.com