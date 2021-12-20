LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

It’s time once again for a family outing experience like no other!

That’s right – the magic of Disney returns to The Land in 2022, and WZAK has your chance to win a family four pack of tickets to Disney On Ice: Mickey And Friends. All your favorite Disney characters from film and television will join our pal Mickey for an adventure on ice, get ready for a show that the whole family can enjoy!

The contest is going on now so don’t miss your chance to win! The magic of Disney On Ice takes place January 7-16th at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, so make sure to enter today!

REGISTER BELOW FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN!!

CONTEST DESCRIPTION:

The Disney On Ice contest will begin on Monday, December 20, 2021 and end on Sunday, January 2, 2022 (“Contest Period”). This Contest will be conducted exclusively online. Two (2) grand prize winner(s) will be awarded one (1) family four pack of tickets to see Disney on Ice: Mickey and Friends live at the Rocket Mortgage Field House January 7th – January 16th (ARV=$60).

Click Here for Full List Of Official Rules

Win Disney On Ice Tickets For The Family! was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

