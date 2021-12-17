Black Excellence NYE Celebration

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

93.1 WZAK, Sam Sylk and The Boyd Group Presents The Black Excellence New Years Eve 2022 Celebration! A black tie new years event!

Join us December 31st at Sylk’s in Maple Heights, hosted by Sam Sylk and Friends with music by DJ One Plus Two and DJ Scratchmaster L. Doors open at 7pm and the live broadcast kicks off at 10pm.

This is the NYE event you won’t want to miss!

The night will include party favors, a champagne toast and drink packages are available for guests. Purchase advance tickets here and at all Sam Sylk Chicken & Fish locations and reserve tables and VIP at Samsylk.Com.

Also On 93.1 WZAK: