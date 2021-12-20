Trailer Released for W. Kamau Bell’s Documentary on Bill Cosby

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

You have to be living in a cave or under a rock to not know what has happened to Bill Cosby in the last several years.

His career came to a grinding halt after multiple “sexual misconduct allegations” and a shorter than expected stint in prison for crimes against one of his victims.

Yet, there has been a chance to “a serious conversation about how to deal with his unique legacy” and controversies.

This is where W. Kamau Bell comes in as he is set to premiere the new documentary ‘We Need to Talk About Cosby’ that will not only be shown at the Sundance Film Festival, but will also debut on the premium cable channel Showtime next month.

A short trailer was dropped on Dec. 20 as the feature will have Bell “examine someone who was more than a popular comic,” but also a man who impacted the entire world, particularly with his television projects that includes his smash NBC hit ‘The Cosby Show’ that aired from 1984-92 and forever changed pop culture.

Yet, it will also examine the difficulty of looking at how a popular and influential figure like Cosby has turned out to be one of the most controversial (and to lots of people, disgusting) human beings on the planet.

From Uproxx:

“I am a child of Bill Cosby,” Bell says in the trailer. “I’m a Black man, a stand-up comic, born in the ‘70s. Bill Cosby had been one of my heroes. But this…”, he says over images of him having his mug shot taken, “…this was f*cked up.” He adds, “What do we do about everything we knew about Bill Cosby and what we know now?”

It looks like a lot of the disgraced comedian-actor’s life and career will be examined through multiple lenses. You can also expect a lot of people to be uncomfortable when it starts to air.

Expect the ‘Cosby’ documentary to premier at Sundance on Jan. 22 before it starts airing on Showtime on Jan. 30.

Meanwhile, here is a teaser below on what to expect:

Will you watch the ‘Cosby’ documentary when it premieres next month?

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

First Picture Courtesy of W.Wade and WENN

Second Picture Courtesy of FayesVision and WENN