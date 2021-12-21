LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The Carolina Panthers have lost 9 of their last 11 games, and after a 3-0 start, they sit at 5-9 and are virtually out of the playoff picture. The recent losing streak which extended to four games on Sunday in Buffalo has raised the question of Matt Rhule’s job security in Carolina after this season. Rhule, who signed a seven-year, $63 million dollar contract roughly two years ago, is 10-20 in the NFL. Despite his struggles in the league, he was sought after for all the premium openings in college football, but never really considered leaving. There’s no denying that Matt Rhule was David Tepper’s guy, remember he out-bid the New York Giants for Rhule’s services, and even visited Rhule’s house to interview him, and offer him the job. During the struggles of this season in particular, Tepper has been very quiet, which hasn’t eased any concerns Rhule may be having. Joe Person from The Athletic joined Wilson & Norfleet, and had this to say on the matter:

“It feels like this is a franchise where somebody needs to say something. Everything I keep hearing is that Rhule is probably safe”

Tepper has only made a handful of public comments in the last year or so, but this feels like the appropriate time to hear from the NFL’s richest owner, as his franchise is currently suffering from the fourth consecutive losing season, the first time that has ever happened in the history of the Carolina Panthers.

Joe Person: David Tepper Needs to Speak Up was originally published on wfnz.com

