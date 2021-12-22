Fox Pulls The Plug on Televised New Year’s Event Due to Omicron Concerns

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

With 2022 around the corner, one of the main broadcast networks won’t be ringing in the new year. Well, not with the show that was originally set to take place.

Fox has announced that its ‘New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022’ special has been cancelled due to rapid spread of “omicron cases,” especially in New York City where the special was to take place.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

“While we are confident in the health and safety protocols for Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022, the recent velocity of the spread of Omicron cases has made it impossible to produce a live special in Times Square that meets our standards,” a FOX spokesman said. “The health and safety of our casts and crews has always been, and will continue to be, of the utmost importance.”

The special was supposed to be hosted by actors Joel McHale and Ken Jeong with Trace Adkins, Imagine Dragons, Billy Idol, Maroon 5 and Pink as part of the musical roster. McHale and Jeong had hosted last year’s New Year’s Eve special on Fox.

Look for an announcement in the coming days as to what will replace the now-cancelled Toast & Roast special.

Here’s the network announcing on its Twitter account that Toast & Roast will not be taking place.

