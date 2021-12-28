The Bijou Star Files: Mid Sermon 2 Brothas Lay Hands On Each Other

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, December 28, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

HOLY JESUS FIGHT BREAKS OUT DURING SERMON!!!

Christmas is about peace on earth, but not necessarily peace in Church, because 2 dudes showed a pastor mid-sermon their hands were up to date. Read More

Los Angeles police release videos from fatal shooting of 14-year-old girl who was in store dressing room

The Los Angeles Police Department on Monday released an edited package of surveillance camera footage and police body camera videos showing the events that led to the shooting death of a 14-year-old girl by an officer firing at a suspect last week Read More

IRATE DELTA AIRLINES PASSENGER’WHAT AM I ROSA PARKS?!?’ …Retort Led To Fight Over Masks, Spitting

The woman who was arrested for getting violent with an older man over masks on a Delta flight made a smart-aleck remark about Rosa Parks … and it sounds like it triggered the incident. Read More

MADONNA TO TORY LANEZ STOP ILLEGALLY USING MY SONG!!!

Madonna is beefing with Tory Lanez … she says he’s using one of her famous songs without her permission, and that’s illegal! Read More

DIDDY SCRAPPING NYE PARTY… Due To COVID Concerns

Diddy is doing the responsible thing with his enormous, annual New Year’s Eve bash … he’s giving it the ax as the pandemic takes a turn for the worse. Read More

LEBRON JAMES RAPPING JAY-Z, SENDS MESSAGE TO HATERS… Y’All Wanna Be Me!!!

LeBron James seems to agree with Jay-Z — that no one can stand on the same stage with him for a ‘Verzuz’ — and maybe, just maybe, he feels the same way about himself on a basketball court. Read More

KILLER MIKE BARBERSHOP VANDALIZED WITH GRAFFITI

Killer Mike’s Atlanta barbershop has been vandalized — it’s a graffiti-riddled mess with a muddled message — but Mike’s message is clear … the person who did this needs help. Read More

KANYE WEST Makes His Move On Kim’s Block …HOWDY, NEIGHBOR!!!

Kanye West seems to be acknowledging he can’t pull his marriage out of the fire, so he’s reportedly moving a stone’s throw from his former family home … presumably, so he can effectively co-parent with Kim. Read More

DIDDY SELLS HOME WHERE KIM PORTER DIED

Diddy is getting rid of some bad memories … because he sold the mansion where his late soulmate, Kim Porter, died. Read More

Drake Handed Out Stacks of Cash in Toronto on Christmas

Drake was in a giving mood this Christmas. Read More

Whole Foods Delivery Orders Decline Since New $9.95 Delivery Fee

Whole Foods customers are not happy and it has something to do with the major increase in the delivery fee for groceries ordered on Amazon Prime. Whole Foods used to offer free delivery through Amazon, now loyal customers must pay a $9.95 delivery fee. Read More

Issa Rae Calls Music Business an ‘Abusive Industry’ With ‘Crooks and Criminals’

Issa Rae is making major strides in Hollywood, but she says she is NOT here for the music industry. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: