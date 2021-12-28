Good news if you make minimum wage and live in Ohio you’re getting a raise! As of January 1st 2022 the minimum wage for Ohio has gone up to $9.30 for hourly based workers and with tipped based workers will receive a wage increase from $4.40 to $4.65 an hour.
This increase will give tipped employees pay will increase 25 cents an hour and 50 cents for non-tipped employees.
The only caveat is that the 2022 wage increase only applies to employees who work at businesses that gross more than $342,000 annually.
For the past few years Ohio has been steadily increasing it’s minimum wage in attempt to help with inflation.
MONEY, MONEY, MONEY: Stars That Came From Wealthy Families!
MONEY, MONEY, MONEY: Stars That Came From Wealthy Families!
1. CassieSource: 1 of 3
2. Angela SimmonsSource: 2 of 3
3. Jordin SparksSource: 3 of 3
The Latest:
- Win Disney On Ice Tickets For The Family!
- Black Excellence NYE Celebration
- Don’t Miss A Moment Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- The Bijou Star Files: Mourning The Death Of Rapper Young Dolph
- Hot Spot: The New ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Cast Revealed! Marlo Hampton Gets A Peach! [WATCH]
- Ohio Minimum Wage Increasing in 2022
- The Bijou Star Files: Mid Sermon 2 Brothas Lay Hands On Each Other
- Magic Johnson Isn’t Feeling The Magic of New Docu-Series [VIDEO]
- Latto Fires Back At Cleveland Rapper Big Indo’s Claims Of Stealing Her Song
- CDC Shortens Recommended COVID Isolation Time [VIDEO]
- Ben Crump Representing Family Of Young Teen Killed In Reckless LAPD Shooting At Department Store
- Nikole Hannah-Jones Said People Should Listen To Educators And She’s Right
- Al Wallace: I Am Worried About This Team Right Now
- The Bijou Star Files: Jada’s Pinkett’s Mom Celebrates 31 Yrs Of Sobriety
- Mutual Aid Fund Provides Financial Support To Former Black Panther Party Members
Ohio Minimum Wage Increasing in 2022 was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com