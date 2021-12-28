LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

Good news if you make minimum wage and live in Ohio you’re getting a raise! As of January 1st 2022 the minimum wage for Ohio has gone up to $9.30 for hourly based workers and with tipped based workers will receive a wage increase from $4.40 to $4.65 an hour.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing!

This increase will give tipped employees pay will increase 25 cents an hour and 50 cents for non-tipped employees.

The only caveat is that the 2022 wage increase only applies to employees who work at businesses that gross more than $342,000 annually.

For the past few years Ohio has been steadily increasing it’s minimum wage in attempt to help with inflation.

The Latest:

Ohio Minimum Wage Increasing in 2022 was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com