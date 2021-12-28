Jonathan Alexander: The Panthers Must Take a QB Early in the 2022 Draft

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The Beat Writer covering the Carolina Panthers for the Charlotte Observer joined the Clubhouse With Kyle Bailey on Tuesday afternoon as he explained why he thinks it must be a priority for the Panthers to take a QB early on in the draft and what else could be in store for the Panthers this offseason.

Jonathan went straight to why he thinks the Panthers need to take a QB high in this year’s draft as he told Kyle:

“I don’t think the Panthers can go another year without a QB of the future. It’s going to be tough to find a QB in Free Agency so they need to get a QB in the 1st round because they can’t go another year with Sam Darnold being the 1st option.”

When it came to the QB’s that he thinks could be in the mix as of this moment as Jonathan thinks the crown jewel in this class is Kenny Pickett being the top guy, along with guys like Malik Willis, Matt Corral, and UNC standout Sam Howell. Jonathan also made it a point to say that the Panthers upper management has gone to a couple of Pitt games this year to scout Pickett.

The focus with the Panthers turned to free agency this offseason and the massive amount of names that will become free agents in just a couple of months time as Jonathan said that the big names like Haason Reddick and Donte Jackson are toss-ups with the amount of money playing a key factor into whether or not Reddick stays, with Donte being a lesser chance of staying.

