Love Letter Written By 2Pac To An Old Girlfriend On Sale For $95,000

Now you can own a piece of Hip-Hop history if you have the coins, of course.

Per TMZ, a love letter penned by 2Pac that was supposedly the inspiration for his classic hit record “All Eyez on Me” is hitting the auction block. Reputable autograph dealers A Moment in Time are selling the letter the late rapper wrote his boo at the time, Simi.

The sweet poem titled “All Eye Was Lookin 4” is dated Aug. 26, 1995, before ending up in the auction house’s private collection. As what is in the poem, the celebrity gossip site points out that Pac’s lyrical prowess is on display in the handwritten item and tells the “story of how he fell in love with Simi and the direction he hoped their relationship would go.”

This isn’t the first letter written by Pac where he poured his heart out on paper. The “Do For Love” crafter also penned a letter to Madonna. Back in 2017, the pop icon attempted to block the sale of the “intensely personal” jail letter she received from 2Pac. In an affidavit filed in the Manhattan Supreme Court, she wrote, “My recollection is that he had one of his friends hand deliver the letter to my home in Manhattan. I also have a specific memory of reading the letter. In particular, I remember that he apologized to me. I never gave this letter away. It is intensely personal.”

2Pac also could have had a future in writing erotic novels based on some steamy letters he wrote as a teen. Of course, those too were for sale.

Photo: Bob Berg / Getty

