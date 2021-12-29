Diddy Cancels New Year’s Eve Bash Due To Omicron Variant

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is upending many New Year’s Eve plans across the board and it seem like P. Diddy is the latest to make the decision to cancel his typical partying ways in order to ensure a safer environment for himself and his loved ones.

According to TMZ, Diddy has canceled his upcoming New Year’s Eve bash due to the skyrocketing COVID-19 infections that’s engulfed the world, and we’re not mad at that decision at all (not like we got an invite anyway). Originally, Brother Love had planned his annual NYE extravaganza to take place in Miami with 500 of his closest friends and peers, but earlier this month scraped those plans as the “Omarion” variant has been running rampant and infecting every and anybody that comes into contact with it.

This will be the second year in a row that Diddy will have had to cancel his annual New Year’s Eve party as the pandemic canceled every damn thing in 2020 when it first introduced itself to the world. Though the Omicron isn’t as lethal as the original strain or even the Delta variant (to vaccinated people at least), it’s still a point of concern as not much is known about the long term effects it can carry with it.

“Diddy hosted the party yearly before the pandemic hit, and the celebrity guest list was insane as you might imagine, but he also was forced to cancel in 2020, because most people had not yet been vaccinated.”Even though millions of Americans are now vaccinated and protected against the more horrible effects that the Rona can cause, vaccinated people can still get infected and transmit the variant to others though the effects are considered mild for the most part.

To date only one man in Texas has died due to the Omicron variant. He was unvaccinated.The only silver lining we’ve gotten on the variant thus far is that scientists in Africa believe that the antibodies that the Omicron produce in those it’s infected are strong enough to ward off the original and Delta variants of COVID-19 even though the Omicron isn’t as lethal as it’s predecessors. In other words this could be an indication that there’s a small chance the pandemic might actually be coming to an end unless a new and stronger variant is produced.Fingers crossed, y’all.

