According to NBC4i, the Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state, and it includes a new high for cases reported over 24 hours.
As of Wednesday, Dec. 29, a total of 1,975,723 (+20,320) coronavirus cases have been reported in Ohio, leading to 95,709 (+592) hospitalizations and 11,687 (+64) ICU admissions. A total of 6,972,058 have at least started the vaccination process — or 59.65% of the state’s population — an increase of 10,778 from the previous day.
Gov. Mike DeWine said Wednesday that COVID-19 hospitalizations are at their highest levels of the pandemic, with the Ohio Hospital Association reporting 5,356 patients.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- March 4: New Edition with Charlie Wilson & Jodeci!!
- Black Excellence NYE Celebration
- Don’t Miss A Moment Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- The Bijou Star Files: Mourning The Death Of Rapper Young Dolph
- Hot Spot: The New ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Cast Revealed! Marlo Hampton Gets A Peach! [WATCH]
- Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 20,000 new cases reported
- Gov. Mike DeWine: COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ohio reach new high
- The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “New Year’s Resolutions” | Episode 48
- Michael Vick: I’m Very Thankful For What John Madden Did For Me
- Cleveland Metropolitan School District Returns To Remote Learning [VIDEO]
- Black Mother Receives Mixed Reactions After Gifting Her Kids A Vending Machine For Christmas
- Guess How Much Ice Cube Offered Chris Tucker for ‘Friday’ Sequel
- White ‘Educator’ Offers ‘White Wellbeing’ Course Rejecting ‘Anti-White Propaganda’ By Teaching Pro-White Propaganda
- Omicron COVID-19 Cases On The Rise Hitting Record-Breaking Numbers In One Day
Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 20,000 new cases reported was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com