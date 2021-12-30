Josh Klein: Panthers Need to Stand Pat at QB Position

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The Carolina Panthers are 5-10 in large part to below average play at the quarterback position, as they have started Sam Darnold, Cam Newton, and PJ Walker under center this season. The QB position is the most important position in football, and arguably all of sports, yet that hasn’t stopped Matt Rhule from neglecting the position. Rhule is likely coming back for a third season, despite being just 10-22 in the NFL, but there will be expectations to win, and win big. In order to do that though, the Panthers will need to revamp the QB position right? Josh Klein from the Riot Report joined Wilson & Norfleet earlier today and said:

“I think they are in a position, they need to do what they should have done the last two off-seasons, which is stand pat, and not throw more at this quarterback position, in a team that I know nobody wants to believe it, but they should be rebuilding.”

Klein also added that both Matt Rhule, and GM Scott Fitterer have tied their credibility to Sam Darnold, who was named the starter for Sunday’s game yesterday. With that in mind, with Darnold being owed over $18 million dollars next season, it is in the best interest of the Panthers, that Darnold not only plays the final two games but plays well enough to be confident you can win with him next season.

