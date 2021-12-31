Roman Harper: Desmond Ridder Has to be the Key if Cincy Beats Bama

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The former Alabama, Saints, and Panthers Safety turned SEC Network Analyst joined Kyle Bailey on Thursday’s edition of the Clubhouse as he previewed both College Football Playoff Games, and what concerns him the most with the Panthers after nearly 2 years with Matt Rhule.

Roman first started by looking at who has to step up the most for Cincinnati if they want to pull off a massive upset over the Crimson Tide as Roman stated:

“If Cincinnati wants to win this game he (Desmond Ridder) has to be the reason why. He fits all the categories of QB’s who have gotten the best of Bama’s defense in the past as he is a QB who has the ability to throw the ball with accuracy and timing as well as being able to scramble.”

On the flip side, Roman thinks the Cincy DB’s will be able to hang with Alabama’s top-tier receivers but he doesn’t know for how long and the big key for the Bearcats defense has to be to get Bryce Young under duress much in the same way Auburn did.

With the other playoff game between Georgia and Michigan Roman thinks that with these two teams being so similar it actually benefits Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs more, but Roman is also worried that Kirby will be a little too conservative while Jim Harbaugh and Michigan will want to run a couple of trick plays or deep shots.

Roman ended on the NFL and one of his former teams in the Panthers as he looked at the current situation with Carolina as he told Kyle he wasn’t going to make any bold claims on Rhule until after year 2 when he got the job, but he is very concerned with the trend of ending out the seasons with mostly duds in both years, and when it came to Roman’s former teammate in Cam Newton he thinks that he can stay in the league and become a highly coveted QB, he just has to make those intentions known and then a lot of teams will be calling him.

