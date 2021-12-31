LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Yesterday the finalist for 2022, Pro Football Hall of Fame were announced, and among the finalists was former Saints and Panthers Linebacker, Sam Mills. Mills was an original of the Panthers franchise after they entered the NFL in 1995, and was a major part of the success the franchise enjoyed right away. As you well know, Mills passed away from cancer in 2005. During his battle with cancer, Mills was a member of the Panthers coaching staff and coined the phrase “Keep Pounding” which is still synonymous with the team today. During his lengthy playing career, Mills was selected to 5 Pro Bowls and was named All-Pro 3 times. Panthers.com writer Darin Gantt joined Wilson & Norfleet earlier today, and this to say about Sam Mill’s Hall of Fame candidacy:

“I think it gets lost sometimes that Sam Mills was a great football player. I think even if we subtract all of the inspirational, emotional stuff, I have always thought he has an incredible case to belong in Canton”

Darin Gantt: Sam Mills Has a Hall of Fame Case was originally published on wfnz.com

