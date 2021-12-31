LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The 2021 Tar Heel football season mercifully came to an end on Thursday afternoon in Bank of America Stadium with a disastrous 38-21 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks, a team that came in with one of the worst offenses in all of college football. That loss may have been the final time that Sam Howell will suit up in his college football career and, like it seemed happened too often during his three year career in Chapel Hill, he walked away with a loss that he did everything to avoid with his play at the quarterback position. Howell has yet to make his intentions for his future public yet, but if this is it, it’s hard not to feel like the Tar Heels weren’t able to do enough with the best quarterback in school history.

With his career record as a starter being 20-17, Lauren Brownlow, radio personality for 99.9 The Fan in Raleigh, says that Howell’s legacy is a tough one to figure out.

“I still think, at Carolina, Sam Howell is the best quarterback I’ve seen play there, but, even look back at a guy like Marquise Williams. You know, Marquise has a Coastal title. You look at Sam and how talented he is and the plays that he’s made and his record end up being 20-17 and you’re like ‘wow’. I still think he’s a special player and sometimes special players don’t always produce the way they want to in college and go on to the NFL and do very well.” -Lauren Brownlow on the Mac Attack

Lauren Brownlow: Sam Howell Legacy is Tough to Figure Out was originally published on wfnz.com

