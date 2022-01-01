National
HomeNational

As Marco Rubio Downplays Concern Over Rising COVID-19 Cases, Val Demings Shows Why She’s Ready For The Senate

Rubio's refusal to take the surge of the Omicron variant seriously could be an opening for his likely general election opponent Rep. Val Demings.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE
Democratic Senate Candidate Rep. Val Demings And Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords Address Gun Violence At Memorial For Victims

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

Rep. Val Demings is primed and ready to snatch Sen. Marco Rubio’s seat after the Florida senator tweeted a reckless comment about the latest pandemic surge. As COVID-19 cases surge in his home state of Florida, Rubio tweeted that widespread concern over the Omicron variant was “irrational hysteria.”

Rubio downplayed the seriousness of the Omicron variant, as news reports warn of the speed at which the virus is spreading. But Rubio’s refusal to take the surge of the Omicron variant seriously could be an opening for Demings, his likely general election opponent.

Demings used the opportunity to point out the simple facts of the current state of things. She tweeted about the number of people who have died since the start of the pandemic and encouraged voters to choose leaders who take their health and well-being seriously.  

“Over 824,000 Americans, including over 62,000 Floridians, have died of Covid,” Demings tweeted. “We can stop this. Get vaccinated. Get boosted. And elect leaders who will take the pandemic seriously.” 

CNN reported Florida has been breaking pandemic records the last several ways, and not in a good way.

Rubio’s attitude toward the surge of the latest COVID-19 variant is part of the problem as the nation enters the third year in a pandemic. Elected officials like Rubio who make light of the pandemic undermine the duty owed to the public. 

Despite Rubio’s dismissal of the Omicron variant as just causing sore throats, the symptoms and scale of the virus’ spread are leading to previously unheard of disruptions. Not to mention “mild” symptoms don’t mean a person won’t develop long-term complications.

He also has followed lockstep behind party leadership, refusing to support measures to help alleviate the burden on Americans as a result of the pandemic and economic strain. It’s easier for Rubio to talk smack on Twitter than supporting action to uplift the millions struggling with the added burden of the pandemic. 

Rubio’s comment also comes as Black elected officials call out Gov. Ron DeSantis for his alleged inaction during the surge. As previously reported by NewsOne, the governor has allegedly been MIA as the virus surges with ongoing issues of vaccine equity and trouble accessing testing sites. 

Rep. Val Demings announced her intention to take Rubio’s seat last spring. Ahead of Demings’ campaign launch, she tweeted an article about Rubio with a caption that read, “leadership matters. Florida can do better.”  

If elected to the U.S. Senate, Demings would be the third Black woman to join the congressional body. A Demings win could also help Democrats strengthen their majority in the Senate. Last month, Demings picked up an endorsement from former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords’s political action committee adding to her growing list of support. 

SEE ALSO:  

Black Elected Officials Tell Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ‘Do Your Job’ 

Marco Rubio Lashes Out In Fear After Val Demings Announces She’s Running For His Senate Seat 

Rep. Val Demings Plans To Unseat Marco Rubio In Senate, Vouches That ‘Florida Can Do Better’ 

Shirley Chisholm At Democratic National Convention

Shirley Chisholm Is 'Unbought And Unbossed': Powerful Quotes From The First Black Congresswoman

10 photos Launch gallery

Shirley Chisholm Is 'Unbought And Unbossed': Powerful Quotes From The First Black Congresswoman

Continue reading Shirley Chisholm Is ‘Unbought And Unbossed’: Powerful Quotes From The First Black Congresswoman

Shirley Chisholm Is 'Unbought And Unbossed': Powerful Quotes From The First Black Congresswoman

[caption id="attachment_3455804" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Pictorial Parade / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 6:45 a.m. ET, Nov. 30, 2021 -- On this day 97 years ago, a political and womanist icon was born. Shirley Chisholm went on to make history in 1968, becoming the first Black woman elected to Congress. At only 43 years old, she represented New York's 12th Congressional District, an office she held for seven terms from 1969 to 1983. In 1972, she became the first African American major-party candidate to run for president of the United States and was also the first woman to ever run for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination. Chisholm was a fearless fighter for education, voting rights, equality and was famously "unbought and unbossed." https://twitter.com/noladt/status/1465537639587753992?s=20 The trailblazing Black legislator was also widely seen as having helped pave the way for women politicians like Hillary Clinton. Back in 2016, Dr. E. Faye Williams, president and CEO of National Congress of Black Women, and filmmaker Shola Lynch, producer of the documentary, "Chisholm ’72: Unbought & Unbossed," joined Roland Martin on "NewsOne Now" to discuss Clinton's becoming the first woman to be nominated for president by a major party and the role Chisholm played in helping to make the political milestone possible decades earlier. https://twitter.com/srhalljoe/status/1465505777943207941?s=20 Dr. Williams explained that Chisholm was a “catalyst for change,” and when she looks at what is happening with the Democratic Party and“Hillary Clinton cracking that glass ceiling,” she thought of Chisholm. Dr. Williams said, “It was Shirley Chisholm who brought us to where we are. First of all, she paved the way for President Obama as well as (for) Hillary Clinton. “Whatever Hillary Clinton is doing today, she can thank Shirley Chisholm for that.” Lynch told Martin what often gets lost about Chisholm’s campaign is her “political strategy.” According to Lynch, Chisholm understood leverage and “did not wait her turn.” https://twitter.com/Mark_Kido/status/1465613829895770116?s=20 “She acted on her conscience and she was a very progressive candidate –she was unbought and unbossed,” added Lynch. The filmmaker explained that Chisholm secured as many delegates as possible to use as leverage prior to the ’72 convention and said there “was a scramble because there was no frontrunner” at the time. Chisholm was able to fund her presidential campaign primarily with her savings as a school teacher; a feat that seems unfathomable in this day and age, when candidates raise hundreds of millions of dollars to run for public office. https://twitter.com/srhalljoe/status/1465505723236995082?s=20 Lynch then shared with viewers what she would like them to remember: “When you have good ideas, you need to follow through, and if somebody tells you it’s not your turn, but you’re sure you’re right – then you got to be unbought and unbossed.” Scroll down to keep reading and find some of Shirley Chisholm's most inspirational quotes.

As Marco Rubio Downplays Concern Over Rising COVID-19 Cases, Val Demings Shows Why She’s Ready For The Senate  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
LO/DIRTBIKES

Teen Killed On Dirt Bike During Traffic Stop…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Where’s The Lie?: Issa Rae Says The Music…

 3 days ago
01.06.41

Love Letter Written By 2Pac To An Old…

 3 days ago
01.07.41

Diddy Cancels New Year’s Eve Bash Due To…

 3 days ago
01.08.41
Exclusives
Close