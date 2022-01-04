LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

Former Panthers DE Al Wallace joined Kyle Bailey on Monday’s edition of the Clubhouse as looked at some of the stuff that stood out most in the Panthers 18-10 loss to the Saints including some glimmers of hope.

Al started on a positive note as he thought at certain points throughout the game Sam Darnold looked like a capable QB when he had time in the pocket and capable as he looks good and showed his capability but Al quickly also points out that he isn’t your long-term answer.

The ugly from yesterday’s game was the Panthers O-Line as they gave up 7 sacks for the 2nd straight week as Al thinks that shows that this line as a whole doesn’t have a high football IQ as there is always a breakdown when it comes to being beat by twists, linebacker blitzes which shows the lack of understanding of the protection scheme the O-Line needs to be understood better which could also fall on coaching.

Despite all of the warranted criticism on the OL, Al did have high praise for rookie Brady Christensen as he told Kyle:

“I don’t know if he’s going to be a Pro-Bowl LT, but he can get it done at that position and he could maybe just maybe be the guy at that position for the next 5 to 6 years.”

One other positive Al took away from Sunday’s game against the Saints was the performance in the trenches for the D-Line as both Derrick Brown and Yetur Gross-Matos showed promise as Al said while they are still raw in certain areas, they showed that can get the job done.

Al Wallace: Brady Christensen Can Get it Done at LT was originally published on wfnz.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: