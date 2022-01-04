The Bijou Star Files: Lizzo Say’s She Has New LBs and Looks GoodT

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, January 4, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Lizzo Shows Off ‘New Body’, Says She’s ‘Gained Weight’ And ‘Looks GoodT’

Lizzo is feeling “good as hell” about putting on some extra pounds in the new year. Read More

KOBE BRYANT CRASH SPORTS ACADEMY SUES HELICOPTER COMPANY… Over Funeral Costs

The gym formerly known as Mamba Sports Academy is suing the company that owned the doomed helicopter in the Kobe Bryant crash … claiming the copter co. should be forced to pay over $100K in costs related to the death of one of the passengers on board. Read More

RAIDERS’ NATE HOBBS ARRESTED FOR DUI… Allegedly Passed Out In His Car In Vegas

Hobbs’ attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld says, “The facts and circumstances related by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to the news media leave serious concerns that this does not qualify as a DUI under Nevada law.” Read More

‘RHOA’S PORSHA WILLIAMS FISTS FLY… During Brawl With Ex-Fiancé Dennis

There’s certainly no love lost between ‘RHOA’ alum Porsha Williams and her ex-fiancé Dennis McKinley … who got into a shouting match that turned physical. Read More

Betty White’s Agent Says Her Death Was Not Related to a Booster Shot

As the entertainment world continues to mourn the death of beloved actress Betty White, her agent is clearing up some rumors surrounding her passing. Read More

Adele’s ’30′ Has Spent Six Consecutive Weeks at No. 1 on Billboard 200

A month after its debut on Dec. 4, Adele’s latest album 30 has now spent six consecutive weeks atop the Billboard Hot 200 charts. Read More

Capitol Police Chief Addresses Likelihood of a Jan. 6 Copycat Riot

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger addressed the likelihood a Jan. 6 copycat riot, and suggested the “threat level is much higher than it was a year ago.” Read More

Bow Wow Announces Plan to Quit Drinking, Breaks Own Resolution Two Days Into New Year

Bow Wow publicly announced that he plans to quit alcohol in 2022, but just two days into the new year, he broke his own resolution. Read More

Exclusive: Ye Has Started Working on ‘Donda 2,’ Says Steven Victor

After delivering his 10th studio album Donda last year, Ye has already begun creating the follow-up. Read More

Man Falls to Death After Several Attempts to Jump Subway Station Turnstile in Queens

A 28-year-old man died in a New York subway station on Sunday after breaking his neck while attempting to jump over a turnstile in Queens, New York Read More

Jim Jones and Friend Reflect On Moment Rapper Gave Him Life-Saving CPR

Jim Jones is urging his followers to get CPR lessons. Read More

Tristan Thompson Apologizes To Khloe Kardashian After Paternity Tests Proves He Fathered A Child By Maralee Nichols

You are the father! Tristan Thompson posted on his Instagram story that he fathered a baby with Maralee Nichols. Read More

California Twins Born in Different Years, One in 2021 Another in 2022

A set of adorable twins are celebrating their birthdays on a different day, month, and even year! In a rare occurrence, one twin was born in 2021 and another at midnight for the new year 2022. Read More

Iowa Woman Deceived a Mother to Get Money and Custody of Her Two Kids

Sioux City police arrested a woman they say deceived a person into granting custody of her two teenage children. Read More

Apple Becomes First Company to Hit $3 Trillion Market Value

On Monday, Apple Inc. (AAPL) became the first company to reach a stock market value of $3 trillion. Read More

Gone With Ya Bad Self: Kane Tanaka, the World’s Oldest Living Person, Turns 119

The world’s oldest living person just turned another year older with the celebration of her 119th birthday. Read More

Kids Between the Ages 12 to 15 Cleared to Get Covid Booster Shot

Kids between the ages of 12 and 15 are now eligible and cleared to get Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster shot. Read More

Airbnb Plans to Hide Guests’ Names in Oregon Until Booking Are Confirmed in Efforts to Fight Racial Discrimination

Airbnb plans to hide guests’ names to stop racial discrimination in Oregon, following a lawsuit by three Black women. Read More

Michigan School District Will Now Require Students To Wear Clear Backpacks Following Mass Shooting

The Michigan school district where a student gunman is accused of killing four teens have added new safety precautions by requiring middle- and high-school students to carry only clear backpacks. Read More

Logan Paul Says Floyd Mayweather Stole Money From Him

Logan Paul wants his money and he’s letting Floyd Mayweather know. The YouTuber is accusing the professional boxer of not paying the full exhibition fee. Read More

Little Caesars Increasing $5 Hot-N-Ready Pizzas to $5.55

Little Caesars is no exception to price hikes: its $5 Hot-N-Ready pizza price has increased by 11%. Read More

The 2022 Grammys Are Reportedly ‘Likely’ To Be Postponed Due To The Omicron Variant

The Recording Academy is likely to postpone the 64th annual Grammy Awards, originally set for Jan. 31 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, to a later date due to the omicron variant, according to multiple sources. Read More

No So Fast: Andy Cohen Will Be Invited Back to Host New Year’s Eve, CNN Confirms [Video]

Andy Cohen’s only regret from New Year’s Eve is saying something negative about Ryan Seacrest, but despite rumors of his firing he will be back to host CNN’s New Year’s Eve special later this year. Read More

Keanu Reeves Donated 70% of His ‘Matrix’ Salary to Cancer Research

Keanu Reeves donated most of his salary from ‘The Matrix’ to leukaemia research. Read More

Megan Thee Stallion Deletes Pics With Pardison Fontaine On IG

Back in October Megan Thee Stallion and boyfriend Pardison Fontaine celebrated their one year anniversary. Read More

Lamar Odom Reveals He Left Taraji P. Henson Because He “Fell In Love” With Khloe Kardashian In Resurfaced Interview

Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian’s relationship was a messy one, to say the very least. Read More

Kyrie Irving Will Reportedly Make His Season Debut Against The Pacers On Wednesday

The Brooklyn Nets are preparing for Kyrie Irving to make his NBA season debut Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers.Read More

Nicki Minaj Insists She And Her Husband Aren’t Gang Affiliated Despite His Victim’s Claim

Nicki Minaj has shot down accusations of being gang affiliated. The “Super Bass” raptress has set the record straight on the claims made by her husband Kenneth Petty’s rape accuser Jennifer Hough.Read More

Tiffany Haddish Is Looking For A New Man: “Interviews Start Next Month”

Tiffany Haddish is claiming love for the New Year! The 42-year-old comedian took to social media on Tuesday (Jan.2) declaring that she will be boo’d up by the next holiday season. Read More

Anthony Anderson Reveals ‘Black-ish’ Co-star Tracee Ellis Ross Did Not Like Him For 10 Years

With ABC‘s hit show, “Blackish” coming to an end, it’s only natural that behind the scenes secrets are revealed. In a recent interview, lead star Anthony Anderson shared that while he and his on-screen wife Tracee Ellis Ross are close friends now, things weren’t always so amicable between the two. Read More

YG OFF THE HOOK IN ROBBERY CASE

YG‘s been suspected of robbery for nearly two years now, but he finally has an answer on whether he’ll be prosecuted … and that answer is a resounding no. Read More

Ohio breaking records for COVID-19 hospitalizations: The silver lining doctors say comes in rising infection numbers

Doctors say more infections help push the pandemic closer to an endemic, described as diseases we live with on a day-to-day basis such as influenza. Read More

