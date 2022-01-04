Michael Felder: Drake Maye Hopefully Soaked Up All The Info From Sam Howell

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The Stadium analyst for all things college football Michael Felder joined Kyle Bailey on Tuesday’s edition of the Clubhouse as he gave his synopsis on both college football playoff games on New Year’s Eve, and what Caleb Williams current transfer portal saga means for the sport long-term.

Michael started the conversation by looking at last Friday’s Playoff games as with Cincinnati he was impressed with how their defense was able to hang in with the Tide, it was just unfortunate that their offense couldn’t get the job done to keep it close. With Georgia’s dominant win over Michael pointed out that he felt Michigan was doomed before when Georgia had a month to prepare for the Wolverines when they put their best film out to take down Ohio State as the one thing Georgia doesn’t get credit for is how smart the whole squad is with football as you could clearly tell guys like Nakobe Dean knew what play Michigan was running on multiple plays and then he made the exact play he needed to make.

The biggest off-the-field news in the sport right now is the news of Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams entering the transfer portal as Michael said that the people concerned about what this means for college football need to realize that all of this stuff was happening before, but this is now out in the open and the key for Williams is for himself to align with the program that can best get him ready for the pros.

Kyle then ventured into the 2022 season and some early expectations as Michael started with the Heels and told Kyle:

“The big thing is how much did Drake Maye absorb from being behind Sam Howell. I do expect him to get the ship under control, but you just hope he soaked up all he could from Sam Howell.”

Michael ended by looking at an NFL Draft prospect that many Panthers fans are keeping an eye on with Alabama LT Evan Neal as he told Kyle he has all the attributes that you want from an NFL LT and a guy who can play the position for 10 years, but it is just a matter of focus and small stuff for him to get over.

