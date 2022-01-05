The Bijou Star Files: Howard Stern Called Out Oprah In The Name Of COVID

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, January 5, 2022:

Oprah Winfrey Called Out By Howard Stern For Hosting Dinner Parties Amid COVID Surge

Radio host Howard Stern criticized Oprah Winfrey for hosting dinner parties with large gatherings amid surging COVID cases. Read More

TRISTAN THOMPSON DELIVERS DOZENS OF ROSES TO TRUE Hour Before Khloe Apology

Before admitting to fathering a third child and apologizing to Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson was in dad mode, picking up True from gymnastics with dozens of roses. Read More

Maralee Nichols Speaks Out Following Tristan Thompson’s DNA Test Results—“There Was Never Any Doubt Tristan Was The Father”

Just hours after Tristan Thompson’s DNA test results officially confirmed that he is the father of her newborn son, Maralee Nichols has spoken out. In an exclusive statement, Maralee Nichols made it clear that despite his recent confession, “there was never any doubt” that he was the father. Read More

JASON DERULO LOSES IT IN VEGAS, FIGHTS GUYS …Who Called Him Usher!!!

Jason Derulo has a zero-tolerance policy for being mistaken for another R&B superstar — so much so, he attacked 2 guys at a Las Vegas hotel for calling him … Usher. Read More

GOLDEN GLOBES 2022 NO AUDIENCE, CELEBS IN ATTENDANCE Show Will Highlight Plan To Improve Diversity

The Golden Globes are, indeed, happening this year — but there’ll be some major changes … including where you can catch it, and who will (or won’t, rather) be there to bear witness. Read More

GEORGE FLOYD 4-YEAR-OLD NIECE SHOT AT HOME …Survives Gun Attack

George Floyd‘s young niece is on the mend after what seems like a targeted attack on family members in his hometown of Houston. Read More

SPICE QUEEN OF DANCEHALL MAKING HISTORY!!! Grammy Nom Keeps it Real

Spice wants to show women how much can be accomplished on their own, and tells us making Grammy history with her debut album is a big step toward that goal. Read More

DRAKE MUSCLE BEACH …Not Just an L.A. Thing!!!

Drake‘s been working out … and he really wants you to know it. Read More

ANTONIO BROWN COURTSIDE AT NETS GAME …1 Day After Bucs Meltdown

Antonio Brown clearly isn’t trying to keep a low profile following his breakup with the Bucs … ’cause just 1 day after his shirtless meltdown at MetLife Stadium, he got front-row tickets to the Nets game. Read More

Summer Walker Takes To Social Media To Call Out The Contractor Who Didn’t Complete The Work She Hired Him For

Summer Walker recently took to Instagram to call out a local contractor who she alleges took her money without completing the work he was hired for. Read More

O.J. Simpson Shares His Thoughts After Antonio Brown Takes Off His Jersey & Leaves The Field During The Buccaneers & Jets Game

Now O.J. Simpson, who is also a former NFL player, weighed in on the situation and said, “There’s one thing we all agree on… Read More

COVID-19 Variant Named IHU With 46 Mutations Found in France

Another COVID-19 variant has been discovered in France, and this one has 46 mutations ,which is reportedly more than the current Omicron variant surging across the globe. Read More

Lil’ Flip Says He’d Only Do a ‘Verzuz’ Against T.I. for $500,000

Ever since Jay-Z said no one could touch him in a Verzuz, rappers from every corner have talked about who their ideal opponent might be. Read More

MetaBirkins NFT Creator Allegedly Receives Cease and Desist From Hermès

Mason Rothschild, the artist behind MetaBirkins NFTs, claims he was hit with a cease and desist letter from Hermès and has issued a statement on Instagram about the matter. Read More

Apple Rumored to Implement Major iPhone Redesign and Possibly Unveil VR Headset This Year

Now that we’re a mere four days deep into the new year, it’s time to once again take a trip to the storied universe of Apple rumors. Read More

Milwaukee Teen Fatally Shot Working At Burger King During Alleged Robbery

A Milwaukee teenager was shot Sunday night during an alleged robbery at a Burger King where she worked near 51st and Capitol. Read More

Mississippi Police Officer Responds To Fatal Shooting, Discovers Victim Is Her Son

A Mississippi police officer responded to a shooting incident over the weekend; little did she know she was about to walk into her worst nightmare. Officer Laquandia Cooley discovered that the victim was her own son. Read More

Mom Diagnosed With Breast Cancer Puts Up Times Square Billboard to Find Daughter a Man

After Beth Davis learned her cancer had returned in 2020, she wanted to make sure he daughter was well provided for after she passed away. Read More

Judge Dismisses Case Against Two Jail Guards Accused of Falsifying Records the Night Jeffrey Epstein Committed Suicide

A judge has dropped a criminal case against Jeffrey Epstein‘s jail guards, who reportedly falsified records on the night of Epstein’s suicide. Read More

Ghislaine Maxwell’s Husband Told Her He’s Leaving Her For Another Woman Over A Prison Phone Call

Ghislaine Maxwell‘s husband let her know he moved on with another woman over a prison phone call. Read More

Drivers Stranded Overnight on I-95 in Virginia Due to Winter Storm

Officials from the Virginia Department of Transportation are working to assist cars that have been stranded on I-95. Read More

AT&T and Verizon To Continue 5G Rollout Despite Concerns From The Airline Industry

AT&T Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc. are pushing ahead with their 5G rollout plans, but a legal fight over the phone industry’s new use of airwaves is expected. Read More

City in the Philippines Orders Unvaccinated Folks to Stay in the House or Potentially Face Jail Time as COVID-19 Cases Continue to Rise

People in the Philippines who aren’t vaccinated have been ordered to stay home or go to jail. Read More

Kodak Black Challenges JAY-Z to A Verzuz Battle [Photos]

It’s not that they don’t want to see Kodak Black winning, but few are expecting it this time around. Read More

Saweetie’s Collab With Cher Turns Out To Be A Brand Partnership With MAC Cosmetics

Back in September of 2021, Saweetie promised that her collaboration with Cher would “unfold during the holidays” after she credited the pop goddess for inspiring her to tweak her album yet …Read More

Pregnant Eve Shows Off Baby Bump, Says She ‘Can’t Believe’ She’ll Be ‘Meeting This Little Person’

Eve is getting ready to meet her little one in just a few weeks — and she can’t wait! Read More

Chicago Public Schools cancels classes after union votes to go virtual

The Chicago Teachers Union voted to teach virtually rather than in the classroom, triggering a cancellation of classes Wednesday which the school district leadership warned would happen if the union vote passed. Read More

‘We can’t vaccinate the planet every six months,’ says Oxford vaccine scientist

A leading expert who helped create the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine said Tuesday that giving everyone in the world booster shots multiple times a year is not feasible. Read More

MILWAUKEE BUCKS FAKE CHAMPIONSHIP RINGS SEIZED BY FEDS… Bogus Bling Worth Small Fortune

A bunch of counterfeit Milwaukee Bucks title rings have been seized by the feds … who say if the bogus bling had made it past them, it could have cost U.S. residents a small fortune. Read More

