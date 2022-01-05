Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Rickey Says He Would Date Tiffany Haddish?! [WATCH]

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

Tiffany Haddish’s recent split with Common made major headlines a few months ago, but now it appears the comedienne actress is ready to begin dating again.

However, is our main man Rickey about to put his bid in to be her next boyfriend? Find out that and more in today’s edition of “Gary’s Tea.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Related Stories

Also in Gary’s recap of the news today includes Lizzo having another body positive moment on social media after gaining weight over the holidays, as well as Kodak Black causing debate with his recent statement that he wouldn’t be returning to the hood any longer. Both topics led to some interesting in-studio discussions that saw some co-hosts agreeing and others expressing opposing opinions.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Check it all out in “Gary’s Tea” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Gary’s Tea: Rickey Says He Would Date Tiffany Haddish?! [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
US-JUSTICE-POLITICS-RACE-FLOYD

George Floyd’s 4 Yr Old Niece Survives Shooting…

 1 hour ago
01.01.70
The Force MD's Live In Concert

Jessie D Of The Legendary Force MD’s Has…

 4 hours ago
01.01.70
Aaliyah One In A Million re-release assets

New Aaliyah Album ‘Unstoppable’ Reportedly Coming This Month

 1 day ago
02.01.44

Recording Academy Likely To Postpone 2022 Grammy Awards…

 1 day ago
02.10.44
Exclusives
Close