Multiple Bomb Threats At HBCUs Prompt Major Questions

The HBCU community received some disturbing news to start the New Year.
Multiple institutions were on alert after receiving threats of potential violence on Tuesday.
Howard University, Norfolk State University, North Carolina Central University, Prairie View A&M University, Texas Southern University, Xavier University of Louisiana and other historically Black colleges and universities each received bomb threats on Tuesday.
According to WRAL, the schools were put on lockdown and students at North Carolina Central were told to evacuate the university and go home. Students who couldn’t go home were instructed to go to a local high school parking lot.
Texas Southern University sent a message to its campus community saying in part that “several HBCUs received phone calls regarding potential threats to their campus. All threats have been unfounded. Nevertheless, please continue to be vigilant and safe on and near campus.”
Thankfully there were no incidents and the institutions received signs of “All clear” from authorities who investigated the campus.
The news of multiple bombing threats was scary for many individuals in HBCU circles. As we approach one year since the Insurrection on the Capitol in Washington, D.C., many Black people are reminded that crazy acts of violence and mischief can still be a possibility especially when racially motivated.
And with the threats occurring at some of our most prestigious institutions, the need for attention on the safety of these schools should be prioritized.
“Although the threat was unfounded we ask that everyone remains vigilant,” a statement from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff said. The University also said that the full student body hadn’t yet returned from the holiday break but the people who were on campus were relocated off-campus during the bombing scare.
It was a slight relief that many students are still on Holiday break but that doesn’t exclude the potential threat for employees or students participating in extracurricular activities that had to come to campus earlier than the rest of the student body.
Many people took to Twitter to voice their displeasure with the fact that not many national media outlets had picked up the story of what was happening in the HBCU community yesterday.
This is a development that should be monitored closely by the government and the FBI. It’s always better to be too diligent than to be careless in these types of situations.
HBCUs are arguably the heartbeat of Black America there should be measures put in place to protect and safeguard our institutions from potential acts of violence and hate.
