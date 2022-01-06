The Bijou Star Files: Young Dolph Shooting Death Suspect Identified

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, January 6, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

YOUNG DOLPH SHOOTING DEATH SUSPECT IDENTIFIED WANTED FOR MURDER

There’s been a break in the investigation into Young Dolph‘s death … law enforcement says a suspect has been identified and is wanted for murder. Read More

KIM & PETE Things Are Headed South …IN THE BAHAMAS!!!

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are all smiles and ready to soak up the sun during their first vacation as a couple … picking the Bahamas as their maiden destination. Read More

YOUTH BASKETBALL DAD VIOLENTLY SHOVES REF IN GAME… Charged With Assault

A youth basketball player’s father has been charged with felony assault … after video captured him barreling over a ref during his son’s game last month. Read More

BILLIE EILISH HEADLINING COACHELLA …Travis Scott Almost Certainly Out

Billie Eilish will fill a headliner spot at this year’s Coachella — making her the second out of three names — and a big question mark for Travis Scott‘s status with the festival. Read More

NASCAR REJECTS ‘LET’S GO BRANDON’ CAR… Team Pissed

NASCAR just put a stop to Brandon Brown‘s anti-Joe Biden car sponsorship … rejecting the driver’s deal with the “Let’s Go Brandon” crypto company. Read More

COREY GAMBLE I’M SUPPORTING TRISTAN …After Khloe Apology

Corey Gamble looks like he’s got Tristan Thompson‘s back amid all the Khloe Kardashiandrama … because he’s got a jersey with Tristan’s name on the back. Read More

2022 Grammy Awards Have Been Postponed Indefinitely

The 2022 Grammy Awards have been postponed just weeks ahead of the originally planned Jan. 31 ceremony. Read More

Joey Badass Says Tristan Thompson ‘Gotta Stop Being a Sorry Ass N***a’ Amid Cheating Scandal

What’s that one Ye line? “Two tattoos, one read ‘No apologies’/The other said ‘Love is cursed by monogamy.’” Read More

Chicago Consignment Shop Robbed of $50K by 10-Man Mob After Being Featured on TV Segment

Cynthia Consignments in Lincoln Park, Chicago, was robbed of $50,000 after being featured on a local news profile, Read More

App That Helps Owners Communicate With Their Pets Gets New Upgrade

Your pooch can now hit you up via text message through an app that gained popularity on TikTok. Read More

Robert de Niro Accusing Former Assistant of Stealing More Than 7 Million SkyMiles and Using Business Credit Cards on Food, Dog Sitting and Pilates Classes

According to recent court documents, Robert de Niro claims his ex-assistant exploited his frequent flyer miles worth $300,000 and transferred over 4.5 million miles to her personal account. Read More

Girl Scouts Debuting New “Adventurefuls” Salted Caramel Brownie Cookie

Girl Scouts cookie enthusiasts can relax because the latest addition to the company’s cookie lineup will be available next week. Read More

California Pushes At-Home Tests for STIs as Infection Rates Rise

With an STI epidemic on the rise in the state, California has now become the first to require health insurance plans to cover at-home tests for sexually transmitted infections such as HIV, chlamydia and syphilis. Read More

Kim Kardashian Unfollows Miley Cyrus After Singer’s NYE Special with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian isn’t trying to share her (alleged) new man! Read More

Disney Execs Pay $60M for Stake in Will and Jada’s Media Company Westbrook Inc

Former Disney executives Tom Staggs and Kevin Mayer are said to have purchased a minority share in Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s media company, Westbrook. Read More

Text Message From Sean Hannity Allegedly Said He Was ‘Very Worried About The Next 48 Hours’ Prior to U.S. Capitol Attack

Sean Hannity allegedly showed he was concerned about the 48 hours before the Jan. 6 attacks. Read More

Cops Sue Donald Trump for Inciting Riot

Three more police officers have filed suit against former President Donald Trump for the “physical and emotional injuries” they suffered due to the riots they say he incited at the United States Capitol building on January 6, 2021. Read More

KFC to Start Serving Plant-Based Chicken Nationwide

You can now enjoy KFC’s finger-licking good Kentucky fried chicken as a vegetarian. In the US, Customers may experience KFC’s new Beyond Fried Chicken, made exclusively for KFC starting Monday at participating locations. Read More

NFL Looking at Replacement Venues for Super Bowl LVI Amid COVID-19 Concerns

The NFL is reportedly surveying potential replacement venues for Super Bowl LVI should COVID-19 restrictions prevent the Feb. 13 game scheduled at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles from taking place. Read More

Several HBCUs Order Evacuations, Lockdowns After Receiving Bomb Threats [Photos]

At least seven historically Black colleges and universities received bomb threats Tuesday afternoon and evening, according to school officials. Read More

Glynn Turman Says Good Cigars Are a Big Perk of Being Pals With Jay-Z [Video]

“A Different World” actor Glynn Turman made his modeling debut at the age of 73, at the request of none other than Beyoncé. Turns out the legend has a relationship with both Carters. Read More

Oakland Police Have Provided Details On How ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Was Robbed At Gunpoint With Two Suspects At Large [Photos + Video]

Reigning “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider was robbed at gunpoint over New Year’s weekend in Oakland, California. Read More

Kanye Allegedly Pays Photographer To Take Pictures Of Himself & Julia Fox To Make Kim Kardashian Jealous

After weeks of reconciliation attempts from rapper Kanye “Ye” West, 44, towards his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, 41, Kanye has decided to give up, and he wants the Kardashian to know it! Read More

Cardi B Says Her 4-Month-Old Son Is Already Talking! [VIDEO]

Cardi B is one proud mama! The 29-year-old rapper says that her 4-month-old son is already talking. She took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday (Jan.5) morning to share an unbelievable milestone. Read More

‘Basketball Wives’ Star Brooke Bailey Shares That She’s No Longer Married: Single Sounds Better Than Stupid

Brooke Bailey is letting it be known that she’s a happily single woman! Read More

DR. DRE MILLIONS ON THE LINE …If COVID Torpedoes Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Super Bowl halftime show promises to be one of the most spectacular yet, thanks to Dr. Dre, but the stakes are high because if COVID somehow kills the show, Dre could lose millions. Read More

WASHINGTON D.C. COPS BRACE FOR 1-YEAR JAN. 6 ANNIVERSARY Force Decimated by COVID

Washington D.C. is ramping up for another clash a year after the storming of the Capitol — but there’s some good/bad news for the cops on duty … depending on how things shake out. Read More

NFL’S STERLING SHEPARD CHANEL STAYING PUT DURING DIVORCE …His Gear’s On The Move

Sterling Shepard is saying goodbye to his man cave … at least while his divorce from Victoria’s Secret model Chanel Iman is being hashed out in court … we’ve learned she’ll be staying put in the family home, and he’s moving his stuff out. Read More

KANYE WEST HEADLINING COACHELLA… Claims Report

Kanye West is filling the third and final headliner spot at this year’s Coachella … which almost certainly means Travis Scott is getting left out of the festival — at least according to a new report. Read More

ANTONIO BROWN Breaks Silence …BUCS GAVE ME POWERFUL PAIN MED, FORCED ME TO PLAY

Antonio Brown is finally addressing the bizarre incident that ended his Bucs career … claiming the team gave him a “powerful and sometimes dangerous painkiller” and forced him to play despite knowing he had a serious ankle injury — all leading to the moment he says head coach Bruce Arians told him “you’re done!” Read More

