Congrats are in order for Jeannie Mai & Jeezy who welcomed their new baby into the world!

Sources say the two welcomed their first child together last night, January 5. There’s no word on the gender or the name of the baby but we can expect it coming soon after the parents settle in together.

The Real co-host announced she and her husband Jeezy were expecting their first child together after publically saying she didn’t want children with her previous husband.

“Falling in love with Jeezy made me see life differently for myself. Our love is honest, pure, and safe…something I hadn’t felt as a child,” she told Women’s Health.

After the two were privately wedded and did IVF treatments, Jeannie discovered she was pregnant after suffering a miscarriage after their March wedding.

“It was the most beautiful sign that anything’s possible, that you’re not in control, and God has a plan,” she said.

This is Jeannie’s first child and Jeezy’s third, the rapper has two from a previous relationship.

Congrats To Jeannie Mai & Jeezy On Welcoming Their New Baby was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com