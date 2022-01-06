According to NBC4i, more than 110,000 Ohio school students and more than 22,000 teachers and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the latest weekly data released Thursday by the Ohio Department of Health.
Numbers reflect the week ending the previous Sunday, so this week’s modest increase of 5,559 new cases is lower, because it reflects a time that schools were on winter break.
Ohio K-12 schools have reported 136,082 total cases to ODH since the school year began. Infections were caught in and out of school.
113,310 (83%) cases are students and 22,772 (17%) are staff members, which include teachers, administrators, coaches and support staff.
For the full NBC4 story go to https://www.nbc4i.com/community/health/coronavirus/ohio-school-covid-cases-top-130000-as-numbers-lag-from-winter-break/
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Nominate Today: Future History Makers 2022
- March 4: New Edition with Charlie Wilson & Jodeci!!
- Don’t Miss A Moment Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- The Bijou Star Files: Mourning The Death Of Rapper Young Dolph
- Hot Spot: The New ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Cast Revealed! Marlo Hampton Gets A Peach! [WATCH]
- Ohio school COVID cases top 130,000 as number
- BROWNS: Baker Mayfield Fed Up With “Drama Stirring Reporters”
- First-Degree Murder Warrant Issued For Suspect In Young Dolph’s Murder [WATCH]
- Gary’s Tea: Tristan Thompson Says If Khloe Takes Him Back, He’ll Give Her Another Baby [WATCH]
- Ohio State Football Team Staffer Used A Photo Of Trayvon Martin To Enforce Team’s ‘No Hoodie’ Rule
- Antonio Brown Is Breaking His Silence, Here’s What He Says Went Down
- OP-ED: The Weaponization Of COVID And The Fight For Humanity
- Looking For The Jill Scott Leaked Sex Tape?? Jill Say’s To Keep Looking
- The Bijou Star Files: Young Dolph Shooting Death Suspect Identified
- Congrats To Jeannie Mai & Jeezy On Welcoming Their New Baby
Ohio school COVID cases top 130,000 as number was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com