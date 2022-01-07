The Bijou Star Files: Tyler Perry Studios Has Issued a Vaccine Mandate 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, January 7, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Tyler Perry Studios Implements Covid Vaccine Mandate For Casts & Crews

Tyler Perry has introduced a mandate requiring vaccinations for casts and crews in Zone A of shows at his Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. Read More

LEBRON JAMES RIPS COMMENTATOR OVER KPJ ‘TRIGGER’ COMMENT… Stands By Comments

LeBron James is NOT backtracking after blasting announcer Glenn Consor despite the fact the Wizards broadcaster issued an apology, and explained why he made the controversial comment. Read More

The Women Of ‘Selling Tampa’ Respond To DJ Envy After He Compares Their Show To ‘Selling Sunset’

One of the latest additions to Netflix that has made its way to many people’s watch-list is the new reality show “Selling Tampa.” The show is focused on the women of Allure Realty in Tampa, FL, which is operated by a team of minority women real estate agents. Read More

Uber Customer Refunded After I-95 Shutdown In Virginia Leads To $600 Charge

Previously it was reported that hundreds of drivers were stranded on the I-95 in Virginia on Tuesday as they were faced with a severe winter storm. Since then the storm has moved along as well as the traffic that occurred. However, one man walked away with being charged $600 after he finally returned home. Read More

Julia Fox Speaks on Relationship With Kanye West: ‘I’m Loving the Ride’

Julia Fox is opening up about her new flame Kanye West. Read More

People Are Sounding Off on Study That Says Those Who Worship Celebrities May Be Less Intelligent

Obsessing over the lives of the rich and famous has been linked to low levels of intelligence. Read More

Bel Air Mansion That’s One of the World’s Biggest Homes Hitting Auction for Nearly $300 Million

A Bel Air mega-mansion, known as “The One,” is selling at auction for $295 million due to bankruptcy. Read More

Dwayne Johnson Responds to Elmo Questioning If a Rock Has Ever Eaten a Cookie

Get ready, Sesame Street residents: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is headed your way to “kick some ass.” Read More

Jim Jones Says Drake Is the Only Rapper Who Could Face Jay-Z in a ‘Verzuz,’ Addresses Freddie Gibbs Beef

Jim Jones has weighed in on the debate as to who Jay-Z should face off against in a Verzuz event, and he believes only Drake is up to the challenge. Read More

Britney Spears Shares Nude Photos: ‘Free Woman Energy Has Never Felt Better’

Britney Spears took to Instagram Thursday to share two photos of herself completely naked. Read More

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health Prior to His Death: ‘He Suffered Quietly’

In a new interview, Denzel Washington revealed that he worried about Chadwick Boseman’shealth during the mid-2019 production of Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, the late actor’s last film role. Read More

U.S. Federal Trade Commission Issues Consumer Alert Regarding Fake Covid Tests

One thing about COVID is that it has created a lot of new scams. This is a time around it involves fake COVID tests. Read More

Texas Dad Gunned Down While Carrying Daughter’s Birthday Cake Outside Chuck E. Cheese

A Texas dad was gunned down while carrying his daughter’s birthday cake outside a Chuck E. Cheese. Read More

Scottie And Larsa Pippen’s Divorce Officially Finalized After Three Years Of Filing

After three long years, Scottie and Larsa Pippen are officially divorced. Read More

Toddler Accidentally Fires Gun, Shoots Mother & Sibling Outside Of A Texas Walmart

On Wednesday, a Texas mother and an 18-month-old child were accidentally shot by a toddler outside of a Walmart in Granbury. Read More

Children’s Books By Black Authors Are Facing Bans

When celebrated Black children’s author and illustrator Jerry Craft received a message months ago saying some of his books were being pulled from a school library in Texas, he was caught off-guard. Read More

Woman Forced to Quarantine With Her Tinder Date After They Both Contracted COVID-19

An Australian woman and her Tinder date were forced to quarantine together after testing for COVID-19. Read More

125 Out of 179 Passengers Aboard a Flight From Italy to India Tested Positive for Covid-19

The majority of passengers aboard a flight from Italy to India tested positive for COVID–19 when the plane landed yesterday — despite many receiving negative test results just before the plane took off. Read More

Taco Bell Launches $10-a-Month Taco Subscription Program Nationwide

After testing the service in the fall, Taco Bell announced it’s expanding a new taco subscription program nationwide. Read More

Faizon Love Details His Kiss With Gabrielle Union, Again

Faizon Love clearly kisses and tells– and then keeps on telling. Read More

Atlanta Home Where Bobbi Kristina Brown OD’d Sells for $715K [Photo]

The Atlanta townhome previously owned by Whitney Houston and Bobbi Kristina Brown has reportedly sold. Read More

50 Cent Reacts To Having The Top Three TV Shows Among Black Households [Photo + Video]

50 Cent has been an absolute gem for the Starz network, producing some of their top-rated shows of all-time in recent years. As he continues to dominate as a television series producer, the 46-year-old is celebrating a new milestone after learning that three of his shows are at the very top of a list ranking the highest-rated shows across Black households in the United States.Read More

Ben Affleck Says He Forgives Snoop Dogg for Butchering His Name [Video]

Ben Affleck had a nice chuckle about rapper Snoop Dogg’s accidental mispronunciation of his name while announcing this season’s crop of Golden Globe nominees. Read More

Jim Jones Recalls How He Learned About Sex As A Kid, Stating That His Mom Taught Him How To Tongue Kiss [VIDEO]

Jim Jones and had a very interesting conversation. In a now viral clip, Jim Jones revealed that when he was a boy, he learned how to tongue-kiss from his mother. Read More

Tami Roman Explains Why She Called Her Husband, Reggie Youngblood, To Defend Her Against ‘Real World’ Cast Member David Edwards Following Their Heated Dispute

If you come for Tami Roman you should be prepared to face the wrath of her husband, Reggie Youngblood! Read More

BRIGITTE NIELSEN ALL FOR FATHER-SON ONLY FANS DUO… It’s a European Thing!!!

Brigitte Nielsen is applauding the father and son who are posting nude photos together on an OnlyFans account … saying when ya got it, ya might as well flaunt it!!! Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

