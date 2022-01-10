The Bijou Star Files: Are The Brothers Cuomo Owed An Apology?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The Sole Criminal Charge Against Former Governor Andrew Cuomo Dismissed By A Judge

On Friday, an Albany City Court judge dismissed a forcible touching complaint filed against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Read More

AHMAUD ARBERY MURDER MCMICHAELS SENTENCED TO LIFE WITHOUT PAROLE …Bryan Gets Possible Parole

The fate of the 3 men responsible for the murder Ahmaud Arbery has been decided, 2 will spend the rest of their lives behind bars and the third has a possibility of parole. Read More

“Juicy Fruit” Singer James “Mtume” Forman Has Passed Away

James “Mtume” Forman, the singer behind 1983’s hit record, “Juicy Fruit,” has passed away at the age of 76. Read More

NEW YORK CITY MASSIVE BRONX APARTMENT FIRE …Kills 19, Including Children

An inferno engulfed a 19-story apartment building in New York City’s Bronx borough, leaving nearly 20 people dead so far … including a reported 9 children. Read More

CORONAVIRUS Cyprus Scientists Claims THERE’S A ‘DELTACRON’ VARIANT!!!

Two of the most prominent strains of COVID have reportedly fused together in what sounds like a science fiction flick gone wrong — churning out a mutated baby called … “Deltacron.” Read More

TRAGEDY IN BRAZIL MASSIVE ROCKSLIDE KILLS AT LEAST 7 BOATERS

A horrendous tragedy unfolded in Brazil Saturday, after a massive rock formation came loose over a lake, careening into the water … killing at least 7 people. Read More

50’S THROWBACK CANADIAN POLITICIAN WATCHES WIFE SHOVEL SNOW …After Her Hospital Shift

A Canadian dude — a government official, no less — is getting dragged every which way for giving his wife a public “atta girl” for shoveling snow after putting in a hard day as a hospital frontline worker. Read More

DOJA CAT FAN BUSTED AFTER MAKING BOMB THREAT AT CONCERT

A Doja Cat fan is behind bars Sunday after making a bomb threat at her concert. Read More

CARDI B Offset Cheating Scandal REIGNITED ANEW WITH CUBAN DOLL

Cardi B and Cuban Doll are at it again — once again arguing over a would-be affair Offset was allegedly trying orchestrate years ago … and CD seems adamant, he was after her. Read More

NAOMI OSAKA WITHDRAWS FROM TOURNEY SEMIS DUE TO AB INJURY… ‘My Body Got A Shock’

Naomi Osaka announced she’s pulling out of the semi-finals of an Australian Open warm-up tournament after she says her body went into “shock” from playing hard tennis … after she took months off to focus on herself. Read More

BEECH MOUNTAIN, NC SKIERS SPRAYED BY FREEZING WATER …Trapped on the Lift!!!

It’s a cold, cold world out there … and it got even chillier for a handful of skiers in North Carolina, who got hosed down with freezing water while already in below-freezing temps. Read More

YOUNG DOLPH SUSPECTED KILLER TURNING HIMSELF IN… Claims Innocence

Using his rap IG account, going by the stage name Straight Drop, Johnson writes … “Turning Myself In Monday @201 I’m Innocent I’ll Be Back Sooner Than You Can Blink.” Shortly before this message, he posted a video of a local news package that covered his criminal history … which included an interview with a criminal court judge from Shelby County, TN. Read More

KANYE WEST New Boo Julia Fox …’DIE-HARD, OG’ KARDASHIAN FAN

Kanye West‘s new girlfriend Julia Fox is no stranger to his estranged family, in fact, she might know just a little TOO much about them, as she herself admitted to being a “die-hard, OG” fan. Read More

RADIO HOST DAVE RAMSEY Raising Rents on Tenants …DOESN’T MAKE YOU A BAD CHRISTIAN!!!

When the Lord said, “Let there be inflation,” that pretty much gave Christian landlords the green light to raise rents without guilt … that seems to be Dave Ramsey‘s take, anyway. Read More

SINEAD O’CONNOR TEENAGE SON DEAD BY APPARENT SUICIDE… Singer Blames Hospital

Sinead O’Connor‘s son has died, according to police … it appears he took his own life, and Sinead is clearly angry at people who were in charge of taking care of the teen. Read More

TRAVIS MCMICHAEL LAWYER CLAIMS JUDGE PRESSURED BY PRESIDENTS …In Ahmaud Arbery Sentencing

The lawyer for Travis McMichael claims the judge in the case was pressured by the President, former Presidents and celebrities to hand down the harshest sentence. Read More

EX-NFL COACH DICK VERMEIL ANTONIO BROWN’S DONE IN NFL… ‘Can’t Believe’ He’d Get Another Shot

Antonio Brown‘s NFL career is over — at least, that’s what legendary NFL coach Dick Vermeil thinks … he can’t see another team giving him a shot after his wild, shirtless exit from the Buccaneers. Read More

‘L&HH’ STAR LYRICA ANDERSON FILES FOR DIVORCE …From A1 Bentley

‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Lyrica Anderson is waving the white flag on her marriage to A1 Bentley … because she just filed for divorce. Read More

ANTONIO BROWN SHADES TOM BRADY AFTER BUCS CUT ‘Can’t Do S*** By Himself’

Antonio Brown‘s bridge-burning clearly didn’t end on Sunday with his departure from the Bucs — ’cause on Friday, he took some major shots at Tom Brady that could signal the end of that relationship too. Read More

Moniece Slaughter Shares That She’s Expecting A Baby Girl

Congrats are in order to former “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” star Moniece Slaughter who shared that she is expecting a new bundle of joy! Read More

Rihanna Announces She Is Opening Savage X Fenty Stores In 5 Different Cities (Update)

Last October, news about Rihanna’s brand Savage X Fenty opening its own U.S. stores was first announced by Christiane Pendarvis, the co-president and chief merchandising and design officer at Savage X Fenty. Read More

Peer-To-Peer Applications Including Venmo, PayPal And Zelle Must Report Transactions $600 & Up To The IRS

“I’m a be fresh as hell if the Feds watching,” 2 Chainz said it best! Roommates, it looks like peer-to-peer (P2P) payment systems like Venmo, PayPal, Zelle, and CashApp are making a change that could affect everyone. Read More

Last Year CD Sales Increased For The First Time Since 2004

It was just confirmed that for the first time in 17 years, CD sales have increased—which is the latest signal that the younger generation is all about experiencing things that were popular before they were even born. Read More

Bob Saget Dead at 65

Bob Saget has passed away at the age of 65. Read More

Shyne on His Relationship With Diddy After 1999 Nightclub Shooting: ‘I Don’t Really Blame That on Him Now’

During an appearance on the latest episode of Drink Champs, Shyne sat down with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN to discuss his career, politics, and life after prison. Read More

Woman Catches Fellow Plane Passenger Texting: ‘We Have COVID … Shhhh’

An airline traveler was left shocked after spying on a fellow passenger’s text exchange about contracting COVID. Read More

Connecticut High School Hockey Player Dies After His Neck Was Cut By Skate

A New Canaan, Connecticut high school hockey player, died when his neck was slit by another player during a collision on the ice. Read More

Nicole Scherzinger Announces Pussycat Dolls Reunion Tour Cancellation Without Notifying The Other Group Members

Nicole Scherzinger ruffled some feathers once again after failing to notify the rest of the Pussycat Dolls group members of the cancellation of their comeback tour. Read More

Uber Drive Rewarded For Getting Teen Passenger Hotel Room After They Were Stuck On I-95

Part-time Uber driver DaVante Williams went above and beyond to ensure his teen passenger was taken care of when they became stuck on I-95. Now, his good deed is being rewarded. Read More

Citigroup Will Become First Wall Street Institution To Enforce Vaccine Mandate, Unvaxxed To Be Fired By Month’s End

Unvaccinated Citigroup employees will be terminated by the end of the month, as the bank becomes the first Wall Street institution to enforce a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Read More

Chris Brown Allegedly Welcomes Third Child With Diamond Brown

Chris Brown has allegedly welcomed his third child with ex-girlfriend Diamond Brown. Read More

Houston Mother Put COVID-Positive Son In The Trunk So She Wouldn’t Get Exposed

Houston Police issued an arrest warrant for a Texas mother and teacher who allegedly put her son, who had tested positive for Covid 19, in the trunk of her car to try and avoid exposing herself to the coronavirus. Read More

Mimi Faust And Tamera “Ty” Young Are Engaged Again For The Second Time

Issa fiancé…again. Mimi Faust is now an engaged woman! Her longtime on and off girlfriend Ty Young popped the question during her 50th birthday party. Read More

Kanye West And Cardi B Set To Shoot Music Video At Balenciaga Store In Miami

Cardi B and Kanye West are working on a major collaboration. Read More

Two Las Vegas Women Accused Of Hiding Stolen Cash And A Rolex Watch In Their Vaginas

Two women were arrested in Las Vegas accused of allegedly hiding cash and a watch they stole inside their genitals. Read More

Disney Has Been Approved For A Patent To Project Moving 3-D Images To Interact With Theme Park Guests

Walt Disney Co. has been approved for a patent to project moving 3-D images on real-world objects to interact with theme park visitors, making it easier to create interactive attractions throughout its theme parks. Read More

Porsha Williams & Family Get Into a Brawl with Dennis McKinley & His Mother

Porsha Williams is fighting on Bravo again. Read More

Golden Globes 2022: See the Complete List of Winners

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association revealed the winners of the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, California, recognizing film and television from the past year. Read More

