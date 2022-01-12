The Bijou Star Files: Nelly Say’s There Is Lies Being Told Up In Herre

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, January 11, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Nelly Responds to Claim That He Lost $300K and Rewarded Person Who Found It With $100

A woman claims she found $300K in a duffel bag that Nelly lost—and that she was only given $100 when she returned it. Read More

YOUNG DOLPH SUSPECTED KILLERS CAPTURED

The men who cops say gunned down Young Dolph are in custody … after a manhunt which resulted in their arrests. Read More

POLICE: GENO SMITH TOLD OFFICER HE HAD ‘A LITTLE D***’ & THREATENED COPS… During DUI Arrest

Geno Smith was allegedly a huge jerk during his arrest on Monday … with cops saying he threatened them and even told one, “you have a little d**k.” Read More

KANYE WEST GUNNING TO MEET VLADIMIR PUTIN …Making Russia ‘2nd Home’

Kanye West has his sights set on Moscow — where he reportedly wants a powwow with the Vladimir Putin, not to mention a vast plan to establish roots in Mother Russia. Read More

Kanye Reportedly Plans to Meet With Putin, Stage Sunday Service in Russia—But Ye Rep Says It’s Fabricated (UPDATE)

Kanye West’s PR rep, Pierre Rougier, told Rolling Stone that the story is “entirely fabricated.” He called it a “work of fiction or wishful thinking from these Russian people.” Read More

JAY-Z & TEAM ROC FEDS WON’T RELEASE WEED OFFENDER …Due to Leftover Chicken!!!

Alex Spiro is making one thing clear… He says this case is a matter of a broken system that doesn’t view Valon Vailes as a human being. Read More

ANTONIO BROWN SHIRTLESS BUCS EXIT ‘WASN’T NECESSARY’… I Was Unprofessional

Antonio Brown appears to be showing some regret over his infamous, shirtless breakup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers … admitting his wild outburst was unprofessional and unnecessary. Read More

Drake Seemingly Responds To Rumors Of Putting Hot Sauce In A Condom To Prevent Woman From Stealing His Sperm

Over the past few days, everyone seemed to be talking after rumors where an unknown Instagram model planned to sue Drake over an alleged incident where he put hot sauce in a used condom. Read More

Dylan Gonzalez Pursues Legal Options Against Trey Songz For Rape Allegations

Former UNLV basketball player and social media personality Dylan Gonzalez appears to be using her platform to encourage other women to speak out against sexual assault. Read More

Maya Angelou To Become First Black Woman To Be Featured On The United States Quarter!

We’re still waiting for the Department of Treasury to roll out those $20 Harriett Tubman bills, but in the meantime, the bureau responsible for producing the state’s coins is making plans to honor Maya Angelou on the quarter! Read More

Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweather, and Paul Pierce Sued for Alleged Involvement in Crypto Scam

Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweather, and Paul Pierce are among those being sued over their promotion of cryptocurrency EthereumMax, Read More

Fat Joe Launches Relief Fund for Victims of Fatal Bronx Fire

Fat Joe has opened a relief fund for those affected by the deadly Bronx fire, which left at least 17 dead. Read More

Rick Ross’ Major TV Network Acting Debut on Queen Latifah’s ‘The Equalizer’ Includes Rapper Shedding Tear

The Miami rapper added to his growing resume when he appeared on the Queen Latifah-starring TV show The Equalizer, in what was his major network acting debut. Read More

Pfizer CEO on When to Expect Omicron Vaccine, Says Two Doses of Current Version ‘Not Enough’

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has provided an update on plans for a more Omicron-specific version of the COVID-19 vaccine. Read More

DoorDash Driver Posts TikTok Video Eating Customer’s Food Because Of Low Tip

An alleged DoorDash driver has sparked outrage on TikTok after filming herself and a friend eating a customer’s food after the customer tipped $4. Read More

TikTok Users Slam New Mom For Putting Her Infant On A Vegan Diet

TikTok users are dragging a new mom who showcased her 7-month-old baby’s vegan diet on the platform days ago. Read More

Star Jones Named the New Judge of Divorce Court

Star Jones is making her return to daytime television in her new role as host and judge on Divorce Court. Read More

Georgia Deputy Suspended After Commenting Ahmaud Arbery “Still Got the Death Penalty” on Facebook Post Regarding Killers’ Sentencing

A deputy in Georgia is facing termination for what he wrote on a social media post about the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. Read More

Skin Expert Says People Shouldn’t Cleanse Their Faces Daily: ‘You Just Need A Simple Rinse With Cool Water!!!’

A skin expert based in the United States claims we shouldn’t “wash” our “face every day.” Read More

Blue Bubbles vs Green Bubbles: Google Accuses Apple Of Bullying Teens Into Using iMessage

Google is slamming Apple for bullying teenage consumers into using iMessage. In a report published in the Wall Street Journal, Google accused the company of using the green and blue text bubbles as status symbols. Read More

Yale, Columbia University and Several Other Elite Schools Accused of Working Together to Limit How Much Financial Aid is Given Out to Students

Several major universities and Ivy League schools in the country have been accused of coming together in a plot to limit how much financial aid is given to students. Read More

Congrats: Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Welcome ‘Baby J’ [Photo]

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy are proud parents of a new bundle of joy! Read More

Porsha Williams’ Fiancé, Simon Guobadia, Reveals Tattoo of Her Name [Photo]

Porsha Williams’ fiance proved that she’s his true love. To honor the former cast member of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”, Simon Guobadia got her name tattooed on his back. Read More

Say What Now? 2 LAPD Officers Fired for Ignoring Call for Backup Because They Were Playing ‘Pokémon Go’

Two LAPD officers who were fired from their jobs in 2017 for playing Pokémon Go while on duty have had their appeal for reinstatement denied by a California judge. Read More

Symone Sanders, Kamala Harris’ Former Chief Spokesperson, to Host Her Own Shows at MSNBC

On Monday, MSNBC announced that Sanders, who previously served as a senior adviser and the chief spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris, will be hosting a weekend program and a show on the network’s political news channel, The Choice, on Peacock. Read More

Steve Harvey Condemns “Cancel Culture” Says It’s The Reason He Quit Stand-Up Comedy: Political Correctness Has Killed Comedy

While Steve Harvey has had a successful career in radio and television, a lot of his day one fans remember him more for his years as a comedian. Read More

Update: Trey Songz Denies Dylan Gonzalez’s Rape Allegation

Trey Songz is denying allegations that he raped Dylan Gonzalez. A rep for the singer tells Read More

NBA Star Tristan Thompson May Have To Pay 3rd Baby Mama Maralee Nichols Nearly $40k In Child Support

Tristan Thompson is going to have to fork over more cash to Maralee Nichols than expected. Read More

BOB SAGET APPARENTLY DIED IN HIS SLEEP WITHOUT SUFFERING

Bob Saget‘s death has devastated his family, friends and fans, but there’s one tiny bit of solace … we’re told based on what has surfaced from the investigation, there’s evidence he died in his sleep without suffering. Read More

TRAVIS SCOTT Sued in France …LE CENTAUR IS MINE, MONSIEUR!!!

Travis Scott‘s album cover from years ago is landing him in hot water in France … where one artist is definitely not saying “c’est la vie” over what he claims is outright theft of his art. Read More

The highly contagious Omicron variant will ‘find just about everybody,’ Fauci says, but vaccinated people will still fare better

As the Omicron variant spreads like wildfire across the United States, it’s likely just about everybody will be exposed to the strain, but vaccinated people will still fare better, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert said Tuesday. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: