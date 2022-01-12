The Bijou Star Files: Nelly Say’s There Is Lies Being Told Up In Herre

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, January 11, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
Nelly Responds to Claim That He Lost $300K and Rewarded Person Who Found It With $100
A woman claims she found $300K in a duffel bag that Nelly lost—and that she was only given $100 when she returned it. Read More
YOUNG DOLPH SUSPECTED KILLERS CAPTURED
The men who cops say gunned down Young Dolph are in custody … after a manhunt which resulted in their arrests. Read More
POLICE: GENO SMITH TOLD OFFICER HE HAD ‘A LITTLE D***’ & THREATENED COPS… During DUI Arrest
Geno Smith was allegedly a huge jerk during his arrest on Monday … with cops saying he threatened them and even told one, “you have a little d**k.” Read More
KANYE WEST GUNNING TO MEET VLADIMIR PUTIN …Making Russia ‘2nd Home’
Kanye West has his sights set on Moscow — where he reportedly wants a powwow with the Vladimir Putin, not to mention a vast plan to establish roots in Mother Russia. Read More
Kanye Reportedly Plans to Meet With Putin, Stage Sunday Service in Russia—But Ye Rep Says It’s Fabricated (UPDATE)
Kanye West’s PR rep, Pierre Rougier, told Rolling Stone that the story is “entirely fabricated.” He called it a “work of fiction or wishful thinking from these Russian people.” Read More
JAY-Z & TEAM ROC FEDS WON’T RELEASE WEED OFFENDER …Due to Leftover Chicken!!!
Alex Spiro is making one thing clear… He says this case is a matter of a broken system that doesn’t view Valon Vailes as a human being. Read More
ANTONIO BROWN SHIRTLESS BUCS EXIT ‘WASN’T NECESSARY’… I Was Unprofessional
Antonio Brown appears to be showing some regret over his infamous, shirtless breakup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers … admitting his wild outburst was unprofessional and unnecessary. Read More
Drake Seemingly Responds To Rumors Of Putting Hot Sauce In A Condom To Prevent Woman From Stealing His Sperm
Over the past few days, everyone seemed to be talking after rumors where an unknown Instagram model planned to sue Drake over an alleged incident where he put hot sauce in a used condom. Read More
Dylan Gonzalez Pursues Legal Options Against Trey Songz For Rape Allegations
Former UNLV basketball player and social media personality Dylan Gonzalez appears to be using her platform to encourage other women to speak out against sexual assault. Read More
Maya Angelou To Become First Black Woman To Be Featured On The United States Quarter!
We’re still waiting for the Department of Treasury to roll out those $20 Harriett Tubman bills, but in the meantime, the bureau responsible for producing the state’s coins is making plans to honor Maya Angelou on the quarter! Read More
Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweather, and Paul Pierce Sued for Alleged Involvement in Crypto Scam
Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweather, and Paul Pierce are among those being sued over their promotion of cryptocurrency EthereumMax, Read More
Fat Joe Launches Relief Fund for Victims of Fatal Bronx Fire
Fat Joe has opened a relief fund for those affected by the deadly Bronx fire, which left at least 17 dead. Read More
Rick Ross’ Major TV Network Acting Debut on Queen Latifah’s ‘The Equalizer’ Includes Rapper Shedding Tear
The Miami rapper added to his growing resume when he appeared on the Queen Latifah-starring TV show The Equalizer, in what was his major network acting debut. Read More
Pfizer CEO on When to Expect Omicron Vaccine, Says Two Doses of Current Version ‘Not Enough’
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has provided an update on plans for a more Omicron-specific version of the COVID-19 vaccine. Read More
DoorDash Driver Posts TikTok Video Eating Customer’s Food Because Of Low Tip
An alleged DoorDash driver has sparked outrage on TikTok after filming herself and a friend eating a customer’s food after the customer tipped $4. Read More
TikTok Users Slam New Mom For Putting Her Infant On A Vegan Diet
TikTok users are dragging a new mom who showcased her 7-month-old baby’s vegan diet on the platform days ago. Read More
Star Jones Named the New Judge of Divorce Court
Star Jones is making her return to daytime television in her new role as host and judge on Divorce Court. Read More
Georgia Deputy Suspended After Commenting Ahmaud Arbery “Still Got the Death Penalty” on Facebook Post Regarding Killers’ Sentencing
A deputy in Georgia is facing termination for what he wrote on a social media post about the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. Read More
Skin Expert Says People Shouldn’t Cleanse Their Faces Daily: ‘You Just Need A Simple Rinse With Cool Water!!!’
A skin expert based in the United States claims we shouldn’t “wash” our “face every day.” Read More
Blue Bubbles vs Green Bubbles: Google Accuses Apple Of Bullying Teens Into Using iMessage
Google is slamming Apple for bullying teenage consumers into using iMessage. In a report published in the Wall Street Journal, Google accused the company of using the green and blue text bubbles as status symbols. Read More
Yale, Columbia University and Several Other Elite Schools Accused of Working Together to Limit How Much Financial Aid is Given Out to Students
Several major universities and Ivy League schools in the country have been accused of coming together in a plot to limit how much financial aid is given to students. Read More
Congrats: Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Welcome ‘Baby J’ [Photo]
Jeannie Mai and Jeezy are proud parents of a new bundle of joy! Read More
Porsha Williams’ Fiancé, Simon Guobadia, Reveals Tattoo of Her Name [Photo]
Porsha Williams’ fiance proved that she’s his true love. To honor the former cast member of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”, Simon Guobadia got her name tattooed on his back. Read More
Say What Now? 2 LAPD Officers Fired for Ignoring Call for Backup Because They Were Playing ‘Pokémon Go’
Two LAPD officers who were fired from their jobs in 2017 for playing Pokémon Go while on duty have had their appeal for reinstatement denied by a California judge. Read More
Symone Sanders, Kamala Harris’ Former Chief Spokesperson, to Host Her Own Shows at MSNBC
On Monday, MSNBC announced that Sanders, who previously served as a senior adviser and the chief spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris, will be hosting a weekend program and a show on the network’s political news channel, The Choice, on Peacock. Read More
Steve Harvey Condemns “Cancel Culture” Says It’s The Reason He Quit Stand-Up Comedy: Political Correctness Has Killed Comedy
While Steve Harvey has had a successful career in radio and television, a lot of his day one fans remember him more for his years as a comedian. Read More
Update: Trey Songz Denies Dylan Gonzalez’s Rape Allegation
Trey Songz is denying allegations that he raped Dylan Gonzalez. A rep for the singer tells Read More
NBA Star Tristan Thompson May Have To Pay 3rd Baby Mama Maralee Nichols Nearly $40k In Child Support
Tristan Thompson is going to have to fork over more cash to Maralee Nichols than expected. Read More
BOB SAGET APPARENTLY DIED IN HIS SLEEP WITHOUT SUFFERING
Bob Saget‘s death has devastated his family, friends and fans, but there’s one tiny bit of solace … we’re told based on what has surfaced from the investigation, there’s evidence he died in his sleep without suffering. Read More
TRAVIS SCOTT Sued in France …LE CENTAUR IS MINE, MONSIEUR!!!
Travis Scott‘s album cover from years ago is landing him in hot water in France … where one artist is definitely not saying “c’est la vie” over what he claims is outright theft of his art. Read More
The highly contagious Omicron variant will ‘find just about everybody,’ Fauci says, but vaccinated people will still fare better
As the Omicron variant spreads like wildfire across the United States, it’s likely just about everybody will be exposed to the strain, but vaccinated people will still fare better, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert said Tuesday. Read More
