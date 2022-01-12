It’s Girl Scout cookie season and the scouts have made it even easier to buy those delicious cooks we all love!
This year the scouts have worked out a partnership with Door Dash where you can order cookies through the app or online for on demand delivery and pick up orders. To find cookies all you have to do is type “Girl Scouts” in the search bar of the site or app.
If offered in your area, customers will be able to place an order starting in January. The service is expected to expand to more areas in February. Proceeds will still benefit the local troops and councils but don’t forget to tip your dasher if you order delivery!
The Girl Scouts also announced that they have added two new cookies for this season including Adventurefuls described as “A brownie-inspired cookie with a caramel filling and a sea salt drizzle on top,” and Toast-Yays described as “French toast-inspired cookies with cinnamon icing.”
If you aren’t a Door Dash customer The Girl Scouts have a finder feature on their websites where you can find cookies to buy directly from a scout in your zip code. Click here to search
You Can Now Order Girl Scout Cookies on Door Dash! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com