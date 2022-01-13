RADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s: “You Talk Too Much” | Episode 50

For the love of Tupac! Everyone is talking too much this week. Eva and Lore’l break down Tupac’s love of women based on a recent Yo-Yo interview. They’ll also undress Ari Fletcher’s comments that may have gotten her fired by Rihanna. Plus, there’s a new dating trend, hard-balling. Are you with it?

The Final Question To Undress got real! You may be attracting the wrong person.

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s: “You Talk Too Much” | Episode 50  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

