The Bijou Star Files: Rasheeda & Kirk Frost Fulfilled A Lifelong Dream

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, January 13, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Rasheeda & Kirk Frost Celebrate Buying 20 Acres Of Land In North Atlanta

“Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” stars Rasheeda and Kirk Frost just leveled up in a big way for 2022. Taking to social media, Rasheeda and Kirk Frost revealed that they just purchased 20 acres of land on the northside of Atlanta—and according to Rasheeda, fulfilling a lifelong dream. Read More

KEVIN HART, MEEK MILL, MICHAEL RUBIN TEAM UP FOR $15 MILLION DONATION …Aid to Philly Schools, Kids

Kevin Hart‘s now on a Philly dream team — joining Meek Mill and Michael Rubin to give back to their community with a $15 million donation to benefit more than 100 schools in the greater Philadelphia area. Read More

BRANDY NORWOOD SUED DESIGNER CLAIMS $45K RING IS MISSING… Brandy Supposed To Wear at AMAs

Brandy Norwood is being dragged to court over a $45,000 ring she was supposed to wear at the American Music Awards … a ring that’s allegedly gone missing. Read More

YOUNG THUG GOES OFF ON PILOT COPS CALLED FOR RUNWAY DISPUTE

Young Thug‘s travel plans were quickly shifted after one man in his party allegedly didn’t have the proper ID to fly — causing the rapper to blow up on the pilot — and ending with cops getting the call to the runway. Read More

NICKI MINAJ Harassment Lawsuit Dropped …LAWYER VOWS TO GO AFTER ACCUSER!!!

Nicki Minaj can breathe easier — a lawsuit claiming the rapper harassed and threatened the woman who accused Nicki’s husband of sexual assault has been dropped … and Nicki’s planning to go after the woman to recoup money lost in legal fees. Read More

FAT JOE CELEB PALS HELP BRONX FIRE VICTIMS… Much More Aid Needed

Fat Joe says his famous friends are chipping in to make sure victims of that historically deadly Bronx apartment fire aren’t left out in the cold — but adds it’s gonna take more than celebrities to get the job done. Read More

KANYE’S MANAGER BU”THAT’S KING YE, WHY NOT?”…All For Kanye Meeting With Putin

Kanye West is plotting on Putin — he wants to have a sit-down meeting with the Russian leader, that is … and his team is rooting for the ultimate link up. Read More

YOUNG DOLPH COPS SAY SUSPECTED KILLER CARJACKED GETAWAY CAR… Week Before Murder

At least one of Young Dolph‘s murder suspects also used his gun to carjack the Mercedes-Benz used as a getaway car in the fatal shooting … according to cops. Read More

Third Suspect Charged In The Young Dolph Murder Case—Officials Provide More Details During Press Conference (Update)

Yesterday it was announced that two suspects are now in custody for the murder of Young Dolph. On Wednesday, authorities held a press conference where they provided more details about the case and revealed that a third suspect has been charged in the case. Read More

Zonnique Pullins Reacts After Video Speaking On Buying Daughter Toys Goes Viral

If ‘I said what I said’ was a person, Zonnique Pullins fit the mold on Tuesday. She took to Instagram Live to address a viral clip about “spoiling” her daughter. Read More

Survivors Of The Deadly Bronx Fire File A $1 Billion Lawsuit Against The Building’s Landlords (Update)

This past Sunday over a dozen people lost their lives in the deadly fire that took place in the Bronx area of New York City, there were a total of 17 people who passed away. There were at least five dozen others that were injured due to the fire. Now two of the survivors have become the first ones to file a lawsuit following the fire. Read More

Woman Gives Up Her Baby And Sues Her Donor For $2.8 Million After Alleging He Lied About His Ethnicity, Educational Background & Relationship Status

According to reports, a Japanese woman decided to give up her baby and sue her sperm donor for $2.8 million after she alleged he lied about his ethnicity, educational background, and relationship status. Read More

Bank Of America Reduces Overdraft Fees To $10 And Eliminates Fees For Insufficient Funds

Bank Of America is kicking off 2022 by giving its customers a little bit of relief in the form of reducing and eliminating fees. It was just announced that Bank Of America will officially reduce all overdraft fees to $10 and also completely cancel all fees associated with having insufficient funds. Read More

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Announce Their Separation After 4 Years of Marriage

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have decided to split. Read More

2Pac’s Sister Files Lawsuit Against Executor of Rapper’s Estate, Alleging Embezzlement

2Pac’s sister, Sekyiwa Shakur, has filed a lawsuit against the executor of their late mother’s estate, alleging that he committed embezzlement, Read More

50 Cent Connects With Lil Durk and Jeremih for ‘Power Book IV: Force’ Theme Song “Power Powder Respect”

50 Cent’s Power series is getting another spinoff with the forthcoming Power Book IV: Force. Read More

Kyrie Irving Could Reportedly Play Home Games if Nets Pay Small Fine

Kyrie Irving has been unable to play in any of the Brooklyn Nets’ home games this season due to New York City’s vaccine mandate, which requires all residents to have at least one shot of any COVID vaccine to enter indoor gyms. Read More

Steve Harvey on ‘Cancel Culture’ in Comedy and Why a New Stand-Up Special Would ‘End My Television Career’

TV host and comedian Steve Harvey has identified “cancel culture” as the reason he couldn’t “continue as a stand-up” and why he may never record another special, although he does “want to do one more.” Read More

Wendy’s Testing New Frosty Sundae In Select Locations

Dipping fries into a Wendy’s Frosty is a time-honored tradition, but let’s face it: the chain has a lackluster dessert menu. The fast-food chain hopes to shake things up by introducing three new Frosty Sundaes. Read More

Feds Sue Auto Repair Shop Owner Who Paid Former Employee With 91,000 Oily Pennies

An auto repair business owner who paid a former employee’s final paycheck in $915 worth of oily pennies now faces a federal lawsuit. Read More

Barbie Honors Black American Journalist Ida B. Wells With ‘Inspiring Women’ Doll

Barbie honors the impact and legacy of Black journalist Ida B. Wells. Read More

American Airlines Customer Allegedly Damages Plane After Entering Its Cockpit

An American Airlines flyer went into the cockpit of a Miami-bound plane and allegedly ended up damaging the aircraft. Read More

Nick Cannon Opens Up About How Lupus ‘Almost Took’ His Life

Nick Cannon is reflecting on his 10-year-long battle with lupus in a special documentary. He reveals the disease “almost took” his life before the diagnosis. Read More

India Arie Accuses Music Industry of Being Sexist, Racist, and Deceitful: “I’ll Never Heal From All of It”

Soul singer India Arie is calling out the music industry for its practices, claiming that it is “racist, sexist and deceitful.” Read More

IRS Informing Americans to Expect Delay in Taxes This Year

It has been reported that Americans can expect their tax refunds to be delayed this year. Read More

U.S. Army Increases Bonuses for Recruits to $50K as the Effects of COVID-19 Takes Toll

For the first time ever, the U.S. Army is offering a maximum enlistment bonus of $50,000 to highly skilled recruits who join the service for six years. Read More

Oreo Dropping ‘Chocolate Confetti Cake’ Flavor for 110th Birthday

Oreo is celebrating 110 years on March 6, and introducing a new cookie flavor. The Nabisco cookie was introduced on March 6, 1912 and has been a fan favorite ever since. Oreo is marking the milestone year by releasing a limited edition Chocolate Confetti Cake. Read More

270 Doctors and Scientists Sign Letter Urging Spotify to Monitor COVID-19 Misinformation on ‘Joe Rogan Experience’

270 doctors, scientists, nurses, and educators have signed an open letter to Spotify, asking that the streamer do its part to help stop the spread of COVID-19 misinformation by Joe Rogan’s podcast. Read More

Mariah Carey Announces Her First Kids’ Book, The Christmas Princess: It’s ‘Full of Wonder’ [Photo]

Get ready, little Lambs, because Mariah Carey announced on Wednesday (Jan. 12) that she’s releasing her very own children’s book.Read More

Michael B. Jordan Throws Lori Harvey A Surprise Party For Her 25th Birthday [Video]

Lori Harvey was showered with love on her 25th birthday. Read More

Trey Songz To Take Legal Action Against Rape Accuser Dylan Gonzalez

As we previously reported Former University of Nevada, Las Vegas basketball player Dylan Gonzalez accused Trey Songz of raping her. Now Trey is denying the allegations. Read More

Wendy Williams ‘Became Inebriated & Stripped Naked’ On Show’s Home Set, Began To Touch Herself & Shout Vulgarity (Report)

New allegations concerning Wendy Williams’ condition is making headlines. Read More

Kris Jenner & Her Ex Bodyguard, Who Claims The Reality Star Sexually Assaulted Him, Agree To Settle Ongoing Lawsuit Privately

New details have recently surfaced in Kris Jenner’s ongoing sexual assault lawsuit from her former employee, Marc McWilliams. Read More

Khloé Kardashian Is ‘Never, Ever’ Getting Back W/ Tristan Thompson Despite Accepting His Apology

Khloé Kardashian is serious about stepping off the roller coaster ride with Tristan Thompson. Read More

Soulja Boy Seems Unbothered By His OnlyFans Content Leaking Online, Rapper Trends As People React To Nude Genitals

It seems like Soulja Boy knows how to get the people going with his OnlyFans content. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: