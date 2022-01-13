Roddy Ricch Pulls Out of ‘SNL’ Performance Due To The Rona

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The Omicron variant of the Coronavirus might not be shutting down business and shuttering schools, but it’s definitely touching damn near everyone including many of your favorite celebrities and disrupting their gigs.

Now Roddy Ricch is the latest big name that the Rona might’ve come into contact with and due to possible exposure to the virus, RR will not be able to take the stage at his scheduled gig on Saturday Night Live. Variety is reporting that the “Late At Night” rapper has pulled out of his upcoming SNL appearance this Saturday (Jan. 15) due to COVID exposure on his team. SNL moved quick to replace his absence and were able to get the Jack Antonoff-led band Bleachers to take his place on such short notice.

That was hella quick.

With the O-Rona spreading like wildfire these days, Ricch has become the third artist to have to cancel and SNL appearance this season and likely won’t be the last as even vaccinated people are vulnerable to the latest variant.

“In October of 2020, Morgan Wallen’s scheduled appearance was canceled by the show after photos emerged on social media of him breaking protocol just days before the show by socializing in Alabama without a mask at a crowded bar and a house party. He posted an apology soon later, saying he respected the show’s decision and noted that although he had not tested positive, “my actions from this past weekend were pretty short-sighted, and have obviously affected my long-term goals and my dreams,” he said. The show rescheduled his appearance for several weeks later.”

Charlie XCX was also scheduled to perform on the final show of 2021 but with the positivity rate for COVID skyrocketing like it was 2020 again, the show decided to cancel not only Charli’s performance but also the cast and crew itself as they didn’t want to risk anyone getting infected. It was a hella struggle episode if you ask us but it wasn’t their fault.

Luckily it’s looking like the Omicron infections are peaking as cases have begun to slightly dip but it feels inevitable that another variant will eventually make it’s debut and wreck havoc on the world once again. Hopefully not though.

