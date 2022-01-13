LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Kei-Touch interviewed Sylvia Traymore Morrison! Originally from Washington, DC, Sylvia is the only renowned African American Female Impressionist in the country. She was also the first black female writer for Saturday Night Live! In recent years she has become an author.

Listen Any & Everywhere You Go! Click Here To Download Our App For All The Exclusives!

She was one of the first solo artists to tour and open for Whitney Houston when Ms. Houston was one of the biggest names in the entertainment business. The arenas they performed in sometimes housed well over 30,000 people.

When heavyweight boxing was at its zenith and Muhammad Ali was in his prime, Sylvia was asked to host a Roast of the Champ at the legendary Apollo Theater.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing!

RELATED: Kinyatta E. Gray, Author & CEO FlightsInStilettos LLC l The Outlet With Kei-Touch

RELATED: Coach Butch McAdams l The Outlet With Kei-Touch

RELATED: Dr. Judy Kuriansky l The Outlet With Kei-Touch

READ MORE:

The First Black Woman Writer For SNL, Sylvia Traymore Morrison Joins The Outlet With Kei-Touch was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: