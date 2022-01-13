Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Kamala Harris Speaks On Voting Legislation, COVID Testing & Appointing The Most Black Women To Appeal Courts In US History

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

Having friends at the top is never a bad thing, which is why we always appreciate when United States Vice President Kamala Harris stops by for an exclusive chat with Rickey and the crew.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The Madam VP spoke candidly on a handful of current events, many that have to do with the upcoming local and national elections that will definitely affect us all. From her views on voting legislation and the push for COVID testing following a major surge in positive cases, to a historic feat for Black women that she helped to make possible, Harris holds nothing back in this conversation especially for RSMS listeners.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Check out our latest interview with Vice President Kamala Harris on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

 

 

Kamala Harris Speaks On Voting Legislation, COVID Testing & Appointing The Most Black Women To Appeal Courts In US History  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Rolling Loud New York 2021

A Third Suspect Has Been Arrested For Rapper…

 4 hours ago
01.01.70

Lionel Richie To Receive Gershwin Prize For Pop…

 8 hours ago
01.01.70
2021 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

MGK and Megan Fox Are Engaged With An…

 8 hours ago
11.06.48
2014 Tribeca Film Festival - Opening Night Premiere Of "Time Is Illmatic" - After Party

Pete Rock Is Coming For Nas’ ‘Illmatic’ For…

 8 hours ago
11.02.48
Exclusives
Close