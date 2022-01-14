- CLE
Ohio State will use residence hall to isolate COVID-19 students

According to NBC4i, Ohio State University is dedicating an entire residence hall to isolate students who have tested positive for COVID-19 as part of revised quarantine and isolation guidelines announced Friday.

The school said the guidelines follow revised protocols from national, state and local public health guidance and are listed below.

  • Students who test positive will be ordered to isolate for five days and required to complete a rapid antigen test on the fifth day.
  • If the results are negative on day 5 and symptoms are resolving, the student should:

For the full NBC4 story go to https://www.nbc4i.com/news/local-news/ohio-state-university/ohio-state-announces-new-quarantine-guidelines/

 

