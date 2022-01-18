Peep The Official Trailer For Marvel’s ‘Moon Knight’ Series

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Disney+’s MCU spinoff series are a perfect 5 for 5 as shows from WandaVision to Hawkeye have exceeded expectations and left fans wanting more Marvel related content. Well, get ready cause y’all about to get some more come March.

Last night (Jan. 18), Marvel Studios debuted the first official trailer to their new superhero series Moon Knight and fans aren’t just happy with how the series is looking, but they’re already calling for the MCU to create the Midnight Sons team which consists of Moon Knight, Blade, Punisher and Ghost Rider amongst other supernatural heroes.

Starring Oscar Issac as Stephen Grant, the Moon Knight trailer showcases the gift-shop employee who suffers from a sleeping disorder that has him questioning his reality as he has trouble telling if he’s dreaming or awake. Seeing visions of a hooded monster following him around seeming to put hands on him, Stephen eventually finds out he’s known as Marc Spector in a rather cult-ish circle led by Ethan Hawke’s Arthur Harrow before eventually being possessed by the being that was following him around.

With the spirit of the big baddy inside of him turning him into the nighttime vigilante known as Moon Knight, Marc is now ready to get busy as Disney’s official description describes “The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt.”

Sounds hella dope. We can’t wait.

Check out the trailer for Moon Knight below and let us know if you’ll be checking for this when it drops on Disney+ this March 30th.

