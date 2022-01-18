The Bijou Star Files: The Spitting Pastor That’s Raising Eyebrows

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, January 18, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

TULSA PASTOR MICHAEL TODD RUBS SPIT ON FACE OF CHURCHGOER …Apologizes

Pastor Mike Todd has broken his silence after his shocking spit video went viral. Like many folks who saw the video, the pastor says he watched it back and it was disgusted. He said was trying to make a point, but he realizes he crossed the line. Read More

JULIA FOX MY BABY’S TURNING 1… But My Style’s a 10!!!

Kanye West’s created a monster … a super-fashionable one, who’s taking every opportunity — including her son’s first birthday — to show off her couture wardrobe. Read More

MIKE TYSON DENIES JAKE PAUL FIGHT TALKS …’New To Me’

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul?! In a boxing ring?! Well, despite a report the men were deep in negotiations to fight, Iron Mike says it flat out ain’t true. Read More

SHAQ I’LL WALK 2 BLOCKS W/ ‘SUNS’ ON MY ASS… If Phoenix Wins NBA Title

Shaquille O’Neal is putting his ass on the line with his latest bet — literally — saying if Phoenix wins the NBA title this year, he’ll walk two blocks with the word “Suns” written on his butt cheeks. Read More

STEPHEN A. SMITH I NEARLY DIED FROM COVID-19… ‘103-Degree Fever Every Night’

Stephen A. Smith says his battle with COVID-19 included pneumonia in both his lungs as well as a 103-degree fever “every night” … and things got so bad, he wondered if he was going to die. Read More

MICHAEL JACKSON IMPERSONATOR KICKIN’ ASS IN VEGAS!!! HERE’S HOW IT HAPPENED

The Michael Jackson impersonator who took down a guy trying to fight him is speaking up about what exactly led up to this confrontation … and it sounds like it was a random attack from somebody who wasn’t well, so says MJ himself. Read More

JAKE PAUL POSES NUDE WITH MODEL GIRLFRIEND… For 25th Birthday

Jake Paul stripped all the way down to his birthday suit for his 25th cake day on Monday … going buck naked for a sexy photo with his model girlfriend. Read More

DELTA SIGMA THETA DOC USES PATIENT’S SURGERY TO PLUG SORORITY… I’m Sorry, Stat!!!

A surgeon, who’s also a Delta Sigma Theta sorority member, is apologizing for posting pics from a patient’s procedure … all to plug a historic day for her sorority. Read More

LEBRON JAMES GUSHES OVER WIFE, SAVANNAH… ‘Beautiful Queen’

LeBron James is quickly getting over the Lakers’ struggles and focusing on the positives … by losing his mind over his wife’s latest Instagram post. Read More

VIC MENS AARRESTED FOR SHROOMS AT CUSTOMS

Vic Mensa‘s having a bad trip — back from Africa, that is — because U.S. Customs Agents have him in custody for allegedly returning with a stash of mushrooms … Read More

KYLIE JENNER GETS PERMANENT RESTRAINING ORDER AGAINST OBSESSED FAN

Kylie Jenner got another layer of protection after a judge ordered an obsessed fan to stay clear of her for 5 years. Read More

MLK ORIGINAL DRAFT PAGES FROM BOOK… Selling For $225k!!!

Until recently, you probably couldn’t get your hands on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.‘s handwritten draft of his book, but now things have changed … if you have $225,000 that is! Read More

MUHAMMAD ALI WALKOUT ROBE FROM ICONIC ’65 LISTON FIGHT HITS AUCTION… Could Fetch $500K

The robe worn by Muhammad Ali in the leadup to his famous 1965 fight with Sonny Liston is up for auction … and TMZ Sports has learned it’s such a rare piece of boxing history, it could sell for over $500,000. Read More

Shaun King Shares Update About His Daughter Kendi Who Was Struck By Manhattan Car

Shaun King’s family seemingly celebrated some good news on Sunday! The activist posted a photo of his daughter Kendi to his Instagram page. As you may remember, Kendi was recently hit by a car while taking a walk. Read More

T-Pain Shuts Down People Who Give Excuses For Bad Work In A Lengthy Post

If there’s one person who doesn’t want to hear excuses, it’s definitely T-Pain. The multitalented musician has said it before, but he reiterated his stance once again on his Instagram. Read More

Monica Shares A Message About Trust And Being A Good Person

One thing about Ms. Monica, she keeps it real. Even when it comes to speak on heavier topics, such as betrayal. Early Sunday, Monica took to Instagram to share her inner thoughts on deceit, trust and being a good person. Read More

Here’s What Cardi B ‘Really Really’ Wants for a Face Tattoo

After admitting in 2021 that she’s thankful she never got a face tattoo as a teenager, Cardi B took to Twitter on Sunday to reveal she’s thinking about getting her visage inked as a tribute to her son. Read More

Ontario’s Snowstorm Was So Bad Today That People Were Shoveling Highway 401

Social media is exploding with somewhat apocalyptic images of Ontario’s wild snow storm, which The Weather Network has dubbed “one of Ontario’s most impactful storms,” and Global News’ chief meteorlogost Anthony Farnell has warned could be “the worst snowstorm we’ve seen in years.” Read More

Amber Rose Comments on Resurfaced Tweet About Kardashians and Kanye West

Amber Rose is done with the negativity—and she took to her Instagram Sunday to make sure fans were clear on that. Read More

T.I. Says ‘Nobody F*cking With Me’ on the Mic, Throws Kanye, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, and Nas’ Names in the Mix

In a new video shared on his Instagram Stories, T.I. proclaimed that “nobody fucking with me” when it comes to music, not even Jay-Z or Kanye West. Read More

Young Woman Remains Missing After Taking Out Trash; Suspect Arrested

Police have concluded that a missing young woman who was taking out the trash at her job was abducted. Read More

Ne-Yo Credits The Pandemic With Saving His Marriage To Crystal Smith

Ne-Yo and Crystal Smith were on the brink of divorce, but the singer says that the pandemic brought them closer together. Read More

Doctors Urge Individuals Not To Attempt The New ‘Sleepy Chicken’ Trend on TikTok

According to reports, doctors are advising people to avoid re-creating the latest TikTok trend because it’s not good for your health. Read More

University of Michigan Fires President Over Inappropriate Relationship With Employee

After his alleged inappropriate relationship with an employee, the University of Michigan has removed President Mark S. Schlissel from his position. Read More

Tami Roman Opens Up About Being Sexually Assaulted by An Agent After The Real World

Tami Roman opens up about the challenges Black creatives face while trying to navigate the entertainment industry. Read More

That’s Baller: Heidi Klum Reveals She Has An Insurance Policy on Her Legs Worth $2.2M

Supermodel Heidi Klum recently made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she revealed that she had a $2 million insurance policy on her legs. Read More

A Woman Cuts Up 32 Dresses In Bridal Shop After She Was Denied A Refund On A $550 Down Payment

A woman in China cut up 32 wedding dresses because she got into it with the store workers over a deposit. Read More

Ghislaine Maxwell Says She Won’t Cover Up The Men’s Names Involved In Jeffrey Epstein’s Sex Trafficking Plot

Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell won’t be protecting the men who are allegedly a part of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking scheme. Read More

Michael B. Jordan Says Denzel Washington Helped Him Direct Creed III

Michael B. Jordan is spending his time in Atlanta filming his upcoming movie Creed III. The movie will have his creative input since this is the first time he is directing the film, and it will have some personal input from top Hollywood actor Denzel Washington. Read More

Four Arkansas Inmates Say They Were ‘Used As An Experiment’; Claim Jail Doctor Gave Them Ivermectin To Treat COVID-19

Four Arkansas men detained at the Washington County jail have filed a lawsuit against the facility, claiming they were “used as an experiment.” Read More

Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly ‘Trying Her Best to Ignore’ Drama with Ex Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is doing her best to remain publicly unbothered amid Kanye West’s online chatter. Read More

Drake Was the Most Streamed Artist of 2021 [Photo]

Drake has officially been named the most-streamed artist of 2021 in the United States, beating high-profile colleagues like Kanye West, J. Cole and Tyler, the Creator. Read More

EAZY-E KANYE DISS SONG LIVES UP TO MY DAD… Says Daughter Ebie

Kanye West did Eazy-E proud with his new diss song aimed at Pete Davidson — so says the late MC’s own flesh and blood, who hears the “gangsta” coming through on the record. Read More

Genetic risk factor found for COVID-19 smell and taste loss, researchers say

Six months after contracting COVID-19, as many as 1.6 million people in the U.S. are still unable to smell or have experienced a change in their ability to smell. Read More

