Inmates Suing For Being Used As Guinea Pigs For COVID Treatment [VIDEO]

COVID-19 has been ravaging our normal lives for almost 2 years now and the newest variant Omicron has infection numbers as well as hospital capacitates at a record high. They say the key to surviving COVID-19 is to get vaccinated, but even with medical professionals and scientist saying that people are still debating it. But the one thing we haven’t heard talked about much is a medication that will treat COVID. For most that contract COVID-19, you just have to let the deadly virus run it’s course but for some inmates in a northwest Arkansas jail unbeknownst to them they have been being treated with a COVID-19 medication now they are suing for being used as guinea pigs.

Four inmates were given, Ivermectin, the anti-parasite drug in pill form numerous times. The drug is available in multiple forms, and is typically only used on humans to treat parasites, not novel coronaviruses like COVID-19. Health experts have warned, on numerous occasions, that the drug should not be used to treat COVID-19. According to the allegations made in their lawsuit, medical staff at the jail told them they were being given “vitamins,” “antibiotics,” or “steroids.”

One inmate said:

“They said they were vitamins”…“It was not consensual”

Take a listen to the inmate below in the video talk about being experimented on.

