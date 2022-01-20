RADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy's "Caught Up" | Episode 51

Another day, another Kanye West meltdown. This time, it involves a birthday party. The ladies undress who they think was wrong in this situation. Next up, they get into the viral story of the week that involves a married man getting caught up on Instagram and TikTok, and his frustrated wife.

The Final Question To Undress got real! What do women bring to the table?

Exclusives
