The Bijou Star Files: Mayfield’s Truth, McDowell’s Workout Before Naked Arrest

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, January 20, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

BAKER MAYFIELD UNDERGOES SHOULDER SURGERY… Says It’s Step ‘To Get Back To My True Self’

Baker Mayfield finally had surgery on his injured shoulder Wednesday … and he said it went so well, he’s hoping this is a step toward getting back to his “true self.” Read More

MALIK MCDOWELL NORMAL, WELL AT GYM WORKOUT …1 Hour Before Naked Arrest

Cleveland Browns star Malik McDowell got all pumped up — during a fairly uneventful workout at a Florida gym — shortly before he was arrested for being completely naked in public and attacking a cop. Read More

ANTONIO BROWN ‘THERE’S NOTHING WRONG WITH MY MENTAL HEALTH’

Antonio Brown is finally addressing his mental health, adamantly claiming there’s absolutely NOTHING wrong with his mental well-being … during an in-depth sit-down interview with Brandon Marshall. Read More

CARDI B ‘SHE’S AN ANGEL!!!’ Fire Victim’s Family Praises Her Donation

Haji, who used to drive 200 miles from his Delaware home to see his niece and her family in the Bronx, say’s … Cardi is an angel and his family can’t thank her enough for what she’s done. Read More

‘WHEEL OF FORTUNE’ CONTESTANT SNAGS NEW AUDI!!! Even After Losing on Show

On “Wheel of Fortune” you’re either a winner or a loser — but one contestant who many feel got screwed into taking an ‘L’ … still managed to scoop up a brand new Audi. Read More

JESSE WILLIAMS SUED FOR CAR CRASH… His Lawyer Calls It a Cash Grab

Jesse Williams is in the legal hot seat after a woman claims he fled the scene of a car accident — but the actor’s attorney is firing back, claiming she’s making the whole thing up in an attempt to make big money. Read More

Halle Bailey Responds To Backlash After Sharing Her Cover Of ‘Hrs And Hrs’

Today, Halle Bailey decided to put her own twist on the bop and dropped a cover singing this song. Read More

Anna Wintour Speaks Out In The Wake Of André Leon Talley’s Passing

Late Tuesday, the unfortunate news broke that fashion icon André Leon Talley passed away at the age of 73. Many people have sent their condolences as they reflected on his contributions to the fashion world. Now Vogue’s editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour is speaking out about André’s passing. Read More

Columbus Zoo Named Rescued Manatees After Lizzo, Cardi B, And Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen

Recently the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has made room in their facilities to take in four new injured juvenile manatees in an effort to take pressure off of SeaWorld in Orlando, Florida. Read More

Pardi Responds To Rumors Of Split From Megan Thee Stallion & Slams Domestic Abuse Allegations

We haven’t heard much from Megan Thee Stallion and Pardi since her graduation, and folks began to speculate the two called it quits on their relationship. Read More

Walmart Planning To Create Their Own Cryptocurrency

Walmart is planning on taking things to the next level! The giant retailer plans to create their own cryptocurrency and collection of Non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Read More

Howard Stern Believes Hospitals Should Turn Away COVID Anti-Vaxxers: ‘You’re Going to Go Home and Die’

Howard Stern’s feelings towards COVID-19 anti-vaxxers hasn’t changed one bit since he lambasted them over their stance last year. Read More

Florida Health Director Suspended After Urging Staff to Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Orlando’s top health official was suspended this month after he slammed his staff’s “pathetic” vaccination rate and urged them to get the jab. Read More

Video Shows Basketball Fans in China Yelling Racial Slurs at Ex-NBA Player Sonny Weems

A video captured fans yelling racial slurs at Sonny Weems, a 35-year-old ex-NBA player who now plays for the Guangdong Southern Tigers. Read More

Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars Announce Las Vegas Residency as Silk Sonic: ‘The Sexiest Party of the Year’

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have announced Silk Sonic will be taking Sin City by storm later this year. The pair announced a 13-date residency set to kick off at Las Vegas’s Dolby Live at Park MGM …Read More

Machine Gun Kelly Designed Megan Fox’s Engagement Ring With Thorns: ‘If She Tries to Take It Off, It Hurts’

MGK, who popped the question last week in a video posted to Instagram, opened up about the unusual design of Fox’s ring. Read More

Burger King Employee Fatally Shot During Robbery They Allegedly Helped Stage

The teenage girl who died at a Milwaukee Burger King earlier this month was allegedly part of a staged robbery, Read More

Oscar Mayer Quickly Sells Out Bologna Inspired Hydrating Face Masks

Oscar Mayer has debuted a line of bologna-inspired face masks for fans of the famous meat. Read More

NeNe Leakes Open To Marriage Again After Losing Husband Gregg to Cancer

NeNe Leakes has found love again after losing her husband, Gregg, to cancer, and sources close to her claim she’s even open to saying, “I do.” Read More

Nick Cannon Says He’s Insecure About His Slim Frame When It Comes To Having Sex

Nick Cannon opens up about body issues that men face by admitting to feeling insecure about his thin physique in the bedroom. Read More

Instagram Testing New Feature That Allows Creators to Charge for Content

Cha-ching! Instagram is giving creators a new way to collect their coins with the launch of its new subscription feature. Read More

