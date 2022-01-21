The Bijou Star Files: Is Kanye Being A Bitter EX In Need Of Reality Hour?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, January 21, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

KANYE WEST I’M AN AMAZING FATHER …Check Out My Minivan!!!

Kanye West will give you a fist bump if you call him an “amazing father” … as one fan found out while Yeezy was grabbing some ice cream. Read More

Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly ‘Hurt’ by Kanye West’s Claims That Their Kids Are Being Raised by Nannies

Kim Kardashian is reportedly upset that Kanye West is claiming in his new song , “Eazy,” that their four children are being raised by nannies. Read More

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL USING ROBOT UMPS… For 2022 Triple-A Season

The days of Angel Hernandez makin’ you pull out your hair may soon be over … ’cause Major League Baseball is instituting robot umpires for the 2022 Triple-A season — moving one big step closer to an eventually automated strike zone in The Show. Read More

ADELE TEARFULLY CANCELS VEGAS SHOWS…COVID Wrecked My Team!!!

Adele says she’s tried everything possible, but the show will NOT go on, as they say — COVID has forced her to cancel her upcoming Vegas residency. Read More

SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW HYPE VID WITH DRE, EMINEM, MARY J…. Get Pumped!!!

The Super Bowl is still a few weeks away, but you can start losing your minds for the halftime show now … ’cause the official trailer for the big event just dropped — and it’s awesome!! Read More

Akon’s Former Business Partner Sues Singer for $4 Million

Akon’s former business partner Devyne Stephens filed a lawsuit against the singer, accusing the “Don’t Matter” artist of stiffing him out of $750,000 from a 2018 settlement agreement and $3 million in royalties, Read More

Here’s Video of T.I. Trying His Hand at Stand-Up Comedy

T.I. is a masterful MC and has dipped in worlds other than music, and now it looks like the wordsmith is testing his mic abilities on the stand-up comedy stage. Read More

Jeannie Mai Shares Name of Her and Jeezy’s Newborn Baby and the Story Behind It

Jeannie Mai has revealed the name of her and Jeezy’s first child together. Read More

50 Cent Still Trolling Teairra Mari Over Unpaid Legal Debt

50 Cent still wants his money from Teairra Mari, so he’s doing what he does best: trolling her. Read More

Showtime Releases Trailer for ‘We Need to Talk About Cosby’ Documentary Series From W. Kamau Bell

Showtime just debuted the first trailer for W. Kamau Bell’s docuseries about Bill Cosby and the sexual assault allegations surrounding him. Read More

Pardison Fontaine Explains Why He Thinks Black People Should Not Have To Pay Taxes

Black History Month is right around the corner, and Pardison Fontaine had a message about taxes on his spirit that he wanted to share with his followers. Read More

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Faces Backlash Over Black Voter Comments

Whew! Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is trending on Twitter and facing major backlash for his comments yesterday. The Kentucky Republican spoke to reporters after Democrats could not move the ‘Freedom to Vote’ aka John R. Lewis Act to the Senate floor. Read More

Jennifer Hough To Re-File Nicki Minaj Harassment Lawsuit In California

Though Jennifer Hough’s harassment lawsuit against Nicki Minaj has been dropped, the case is far from over, as it now moves to California. Read More

Amazon To Open Clothing Store Where Buyers Use App To Request Sizes & Fitting Rooms

Amazon is ready to bring its massive collection of clothing to brick-and-mortar stores with the opening of Amazon Style. Read More

West Virginia Reporter Hit By Car While On Air, Continues Reporting

A breaking news reporter in West Virginia went viral after being hit by a car on live television on her last week at the job. Read More

Fans Call Out Khloe Kardashian for Selling Daughter’s Used Clothing

Khloé Kardashian is being criticized by fans after revealing she’s selling her 3-year-old daughter’s clothes online. Read More

Head of Marketing at TikTok Reportedly Out After Blindsiding Company Leadership With TikTok Kitchen, Creator-Led NFTs and Other Bizarre Campaigns

The head of TikTok‘s marketing department has stepped down abruptly after blindsiding company leadership with a series of odd campaigns, The Post reports. Read More

Georgia Woman Warning Others After Scammer Steals Her Deed and Gets Home Torn Down

An Atlanta woman is sharing her story. She wants to warn homeowners after she says someone stole her deed and tore her home down. Read More

American Airlines Flight Bound for London Turns Around After Passenger Refuses to Wear Mask

An American Airlines flight headed to London from Miami had to return to the airport after a passenger refused to wear a mask. Read More

Lady Gaga Says Her Sex Scene With Salma Hayek Was Cut Out Of “House Of Gucci”

Lady Gaga recently revealed that her latest film “House Of Gucci” actually included a steamy sex scene between Gaga and co-star Salma Hayek that ended up cut out of the movie. Read More

Starbucks Throws Out COVID-19 Vaccination And Booster Requirement For Employees After U.S. Supreme Court Ruling

Starbucks has thrown out its plan to require COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots from its employees. Read More

Instagram and Facebook Users Will Reportedly Have the Ability to Create, Display and Sell NFTs Soon

Social media giant Meta is reportedly looking into giving users the option to create, display and sell NFTs. Read More

McDonalds to Test ‘McPlant Burgers’ in California and Texas

A plant-based burger that McDonald’s developed with vegan meat supplier Beyond Meat Inc will be available in around 600 U.S. McDonald’s stores starting Feb. 14. Read More

We Can Do It Again, Joe: Biden Commits to Kamala Harris as His Running Mate in 2024

Joe Biden has committed to having Kamala Harris as his running mate for the 2024 presidential election. Read More

Karrueche Tran, Duane Martin, and More Join Cast of ‘Fresh Prince’ Reboot ‘Bel-Air’

If the first trailer for the dramatic ‘Fresh Prince’ reboot ‘Bel-Air’ didn’t do it for you, maybe these newly-announced cast additions will. Read More

Megan Thee Stallion May Have Exotic Animals as Costars in Flamin’ Hot’s Super Bowl Ad — Watch

Megan Thee Stallion is starring in a brand new, ‘Flamin’ Hot’ Super Bowl ad. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

